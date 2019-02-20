Jason Reitman is doing everything within his control to make sure that Ghostbusters 3 is the best that it can be. 2016 saw the release of Paul Feig's all-female reboot, which was torn to shreds by fans and some critics, though it has a 74% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes currently. As is the case with anything, the movie wasn't judged on how well it was made or executed, it was instead judged for replacing the male characters with female actresses. Reitman has addressed the 2016 reboot and may have opened a can of worms on social media.

In a new interview, Jason Reitman talked about his excitement to finally bring Ghostbusters 3 to the big screen. The movie is being promoted as a direct sequel to 1989's Ghostbusters 2 and many fans are excited about the possibility of seeing the original cast back playing their iconic characters, even though that has yet to be confirmed. When talking about skipping over the 2016 reboot and assuring that his version will be better, Reitman had this to say.

"I'm not making the Juno of Ghostbusters movies."

When Ghostbusters 3 was announced, comedian Leslie Jones, who starred in the 2016 reboot didn't have very nice things to say about it. Jones called it a "d*ck move" and said that it was something that Donald Trump would do. She called the decision "insulting" and makes it seem like the movie that they made "doesn't count." But, Jason Reitman doesn't seem to think so and continued to talk about making the best movie that he can. He explains.

"This is going to be a love letter to Ghostbusters. I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans."

Jason Reitman then detailed how they went about making the first Ghostbusters 3 teaser. The director notes that they went back and used the "original physical vinyl letters" that they used to make the first Ghostbusters poster and took stems from the original score. He explains.

"We are, in every way, trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans."

Reitman certainly sounds excited to begin shooting, but some people are wishing that he would've given some props to the 2016 reboot, instead of burying it. Though there are some fans who are more than likely want to forget that it ever happened.

Some social media users have called out Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters comments as sexist. When the 2016 reboot was put out, the actresses in the movie went through hell for taking on the roles and more than a few fans believe that Reitman's comments are taking away from female fandom for the franchise. Regardless, Reitman is preparing to take on a pretty hefty challenge and it's going to be very interesting to see how it is received when it hits theaters next year. You can check out the interview below, thanks to the Bill Burr YouTube channel.

