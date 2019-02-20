Jason Reitman is doing everything within his control to make sure that Ghostbusters 3 is the best that it can be. 2016 saw the release of Paul Feig's all-female reboot, which was torn to shreds by fans and some critics, though it has a 74% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes currently. As is the case with anything, the movie wasn't judged on how well it was made or executed, it was instead judged for replacing the male characters with female actresses. Reitman has addressed the 2016 reboot and may have opened a can of worms on social media.

In a new interview, Jason Reitman talked about his excitement to finally bring Ghostbusters 3 to the big screen. The movie is being promoted as a direct sequel to 1989's Ghostbusters 2 and many fans are excited about the possibility of seeing the original cast back playing their iconic characters, even though that has yet to be confirmed. When talking about skipping over the 2016 reboot and assuring that his version will be better, Reitman had this to say.

"I'm not making the Juno of Ghostbusters movies."

When Ghostbusters 3 was announced, comedian Leslie Jones, who starred in the 2016 reboot didn't have very nice things to say about it. Jones called it a "d*ck move" and said that it was something that Donald Trump would do. She called the decision "insulting" and makes it seem like the movie that they made "doesn't count." But, Jason Reitman doesn't seem to think so and continued to talk about making the best movie that he can. He explains.

"This is going to be a love letter to Ghostbusters. I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans."

Jason Reitman then detailed how they went about making the first Ghostbusters 3 teaser. The director notes that they went back and used the "original physical vinyl letters" that they used to make the first Ghostbusters poster and took stems from the original score. He explains.

"We are, in every way, trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans."

Reitman certainly sounds excited to begin shooting, but some people are wishing that he would've given some props to the 2016 reboot, instead of burying it. Though there are some fans who are more than likely want to forget that it ever happened.

Some social media users have called out Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters comments as sexist. When the 2016 reboot was put out, the actresses in the movie went through hell for taking on the roles and more than a few fans believe that Reitman's comments are taking away from female fandom for the franchise. Regardless, Reitman is preparing to take on a pretty hefty challenge and it's going to be very interesting to see how it is received when it hits theaters next year. You can check out the interview below, thanks to the Bill Burr YouTube channel.

The @paulfeig Ghostbusters had a storyline that was faithful to the original, cameos from the first film's stars, and the best performing talent from the modern era of SNL. So all this can possibly mean is "hand the movie back to the sexists." https://t.co/eb6Ad5gBFx — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) February 20, 2019

i never want to hear the words "ghostbusters" and "fan" in the same sentence ever again — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) February 20, 2019

Jason Reitman says his new Ghostbusters movie will “return to the spirit of the original films” by “not being good when you watch it as an adult” — who pixelates the boatmen? (@pixelatedboat) February 20, 2019

This quote really makes it sound like the "real" fans are the sexist, racist assholes that attacked Leslie Jones and made the entire launch of the last Ghostbusters a nightmare for the women involved and for fans who looked forward to their work. https://t.co/znmVCT7UU8 — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) February 20, 2019

Your daily reminder that the 2016 Ghostbusters movie was fucking rad as hell — Bumblebee Stan #1 (@KamenSpider) February 20, 2019

My own take on the previous Ghostbusters, incidentally, was that it was good but not great -- I liked the new cast but was not fond of the villian, who was not very interesting. Decently funny, and Kate McKinnon's Holtzmann is probably the Best Ghostbuster Ever. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2019

Hi @JasonReitman! Can we have a chat about this little comment you made? Because let me tell you, hoo golly, does it not only completely disregard female fans of #Ghostbusters, it actively supports the behaviors of the festering open wounds known as Men Online. pic.twitter.com/TEViOIBLey — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 20, 2019

And, yes, the notion of "giving the movie back to the fans" is, intentional or not, a deeply loaded statement considering how the "fans" made life hell (online) for women anticipating (and eventually participating in) the 2016 GHOSTBUSTERS movie. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) February 20, 2019

People freaking out about the new Ghostbusters trying to paint it as sexist when in reality the remake was a heaping pile of shit? Couldn't be me. — Silky #BoshBetter Johnson (@BoshBetter) February 20, 2019

Dearest Martha,



I cannot believe we enter year three of The Ghostbusters Wars. The hardtack has run out, and yet, the tears of my enemies sustain me, their saltiness replacing the sweat that pours from me as I furiously peck away at the keyboard. Little Billy was not so fortuna — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 20, 2019

The angry dudebro manbabies who can’t handle Captain Marvel or women Ghostbusters are really going to melt down when we elect a woman president in 2020. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 20, 2019

"You hated Ghostbusters because it had women" is kinda like saying "you didn't enjoy this cake made from dog shit because a woman baked it." — neontaster (@neontaster) February 20, 2019

Women being in the roll did not kill the 2016 Ghostbusters Movie. The ladies the 2016 movie tried their damndest to make it entertaining and didn't deserve ANY harassment online.



No one was gonna make that script work, it was a disaster. Writing and Presentation is everything. — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) February 20, 2019

Jason Reitman Says His Version Of Ghostbusters Will “Hand The Movie Back To White Guys In Their Mid- To Late-40s” https://t.co/9Ullg9pbAt — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2019