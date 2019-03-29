Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters 3 wants Captain Marvel actress McKenna Grace as one the lead characters. After the 2016 reboot failed to reignite the franchise, Reitman is up to bat and promises that his take on the franchise will be bringing it back to its roots. It is still unclear if Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, or Dan Aykroyd will be returning for the long-awaited follow up to Ghostbusters 2. But, Aykroyd has heavily hinted that the original three surviving cast members will make an appearance.

Mckenna Grace is currently in theaters as the young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, which is on the way to making $1 billion at the box office. Grace previously appeared in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House as a young Theo and is starring as Judy Warren in the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home, so she definitely ain't afraid of no ghosts. Ghostbusters 3 reportedly "centers on four teens, one set older, one set younger, with a focus on one family in particular." Grace is reportedly in talks to play the main female teen in the sequel.

As for McKenna Grace's co-stars, it is believed that Stranger Things and IT star Finn Wolfhard will be playing her brother in Ghostbusters 3. Carrie Coon is reportedly on board and will play the pair's mother. It isn't clear how this family will connect to the Ghostbusters franchise or to the original characters, if at all. Jason Reitman and crew are doing an excellent job of keeping any and all details out of the public eye. However, it is believed that production will start this summer, so we should get some more details very soon.

Jason Reitman is taking over the Ghostbusters franchise from his father, Ivan Reitman. In a statement released at the time of the Ghostbusters 3 announcement, Reitman said that he likes to think of himself as the "first" fan of the franchise, which makes sense since his father was responsible for the originals. The director was 6-years old when the first movie hit theaters. Reitman went on and had this to say about the project.

"This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the 80s happened in the 80s, and this is set in the present day. This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet."

The fact that Ghostbusters 3 is focusing on a younger cast has some fans conflicted. With that being said, Jason Reitman knows this and is attempting to make something new while bringing the past forward. Whether fans will be into it is the main mystery at this point. We're just going to have to wait and see what he is able to cook up for the beloved franchise. Variety was the first to reveal the Ghostbusters 3 casting news.