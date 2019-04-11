Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters 3 is currently in the casting process and a new promo poster has been revealed. The poster uses the same image of the iconic Ecto-1 we previously saw, but it adds a pretty substantial change. Franchise fans aren't sure exactly what to think about the upcoming sequel, which is mainly due to the fact that we don't have a whole lot of information to go off at the moment. However, we do know the movie will center on a young teenage cast, leading to comparisons of 2016's all-female reboot.

The Ghostbusters 3 promo poster says, "Summer 2020. You Know Who to Call." We all know we're supposed to call the Ghostbusters in case of a supernatural emergency, but where are they now? Jason Reitman has stated the new movie takes place in the present day, which more than likely means our original heroes have probably retired from the bustin' business by now. We still don't know if the cast from the first two installments will be involved, but Dan Aykroyd has done a pretty good job at teasing a return, which will more than likely be a secret cameo or two. It would be pretty amazing to see if they can pull off bringing Bill Murray back to the cast after all of these years. He previously had a cameo in the 2016 reboot.

Jason Reitman recently confirmed Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon are starring in Ghostbusters 3 as the main family. Coon is a single mother and Grace's character is reportedly the lead teenager, though that has yet to be confirmed. Reitman is attempting to bring the franchise back to its origins, but it is unclear how he is going to do so, or even what that means, except for the fact it pretty much guarantees there won't be any mention of the 2016 all-female reboot.

Related: Ghostbusters 3 Director Meeting with Possible Leads This Weekend?

It has also been announced Jason Reitman will attend this summer's Ghostbusters Fan Fest. The event takes place June 7th and 8th at the Sony Pictures Studio Lot in California. Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) and director and producer Ivan Reitman are scheduled to appear along with Ghostbusters theme song writer Ray Parker Jr., who was later sued by Huey Lewis and the News over a copyright claim about the guitar riff and vocal melody being remarkably similar to the band's hit "I Want a New Drug."

In addition to Jason Reitman and the original Ghostbusters stars, the Fan Fest will also include appearances by the cast of The Real Ghostbusters animated series, including Maurice LaMarche (Dr. Egon Spengler), Frank Welker (Dr. Raymond Stantz) and Dave Coulier (Dr. Peter Venkman). Hopefully Reitman will have a pretty substantial Ghostbusters 3 update by then since production is rumored to start around that time. You can check out the Ghostbusters 3 promo art below, thanks to the Geeks and Gamers Twitter account.

@SonyPictures has revealed a new promo poster for their untitled #Ghostbusters project. 👻👻👻 pic.twitter.com/LBEco2m1bB — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) April 11, 2019