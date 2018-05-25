Ghostbusters is one of the most celebrated and beloved comedies ever made. Ivan Reitman, with the help of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, also known as the original Ghostbusters, crafted something that has truly endured for more than three decades. Next year, the movie celebrates its 35th anniversary and, even though it's more than a year away, Sony is already laying out their big celebration plans. Fans can look forward to new merch, a new video game and books, among other things. Here's what Jamie Stevens, EVP of worldwide consumer products and licensing for Sony Pictures Entertainment had to say about it.

"The great thing about the Ghostbusters brand is that is reaches all audiences. There are people like me who remember the first movie, and every year there's a whole new generation of kids watching the film for the first time."

Some of the brands participating next year include Playmobil (figures and playsets), Mattel (games, activities and crafts), NECA (collectibles and novelty gifts), Hybrid (apparel), Mad Engine (apparel), C-Life (apparel) and Hallmark (social expressions, plush products and ornaments). We can also likely expect some comic books and things of that sort. Plus, Sony has some specific social media campaigns that they will launch throughout the year to celebrate the Ghostbusters 35th anniversary.

The biggest thing, at least the biggest thing that has already been announced, coming our way next year is a new augmented reality game titled Ghostbusters World. The game will allow players to go out and capture ghosts in the real world, similar to how Pokemon Go operated, just swapping out Pokemon for ghosts. Here's what Jamie Stevens had to offer about the game.

"Ghostbuster World is an organic fit for the brand because the magic of Ghostbusters is that there are ghosts all around us and we just can't see them. We're very excited about what we're doing in the mobile and interactive space because we're not just looking back, we're looking forward."

There are also going to be screenings of Ghostbusters held in the US and Canada featuring a live orchestra playing the movie's score during the movie. No doubt, there will also be plenty of screenings around the country without a live orchestra as well. Mind you, the official isn't until June 8, 2019, which means that we still have 13 months for Sony to announce more celebratory happenings.

Could we also be treated to some kind of big announcement next year? The all-female Ghostbusters reboot didn't work nearly as well as Sony would have liked, but there could still be room for a new movie, or maybe even a series of some kind. Maybe they will spend the next year or so getting it together behind the scenes and make a big announcement for the anniversary next year. Or maybe not. One can only hope. Even if not, it sounds like there will be Ghostbusters aplenty to go around in 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Kidscreen.