While Ghostbusters fans patiently wait to return to the world of spectres and spooks in long, long-awaited sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, returning star Ernie Hudson has hinted that a fourth installment is already in the works. Though Hudson seems in the dark over the matter, he states he has now heard rumors that the studio plans to pick up the phone and call the Ghostbusters all over again, with a script already being written.

"If they threw it, I would be honored to do it. I've heard rumors they're writing a new one, so we'll see."

With franchise filmmaking the way it is, the news of another Ghostbusters outing should come as little surprise, but it certainly suggests that Sony Pictures has a lot of faith in director Jason Reitman's upcoming efforts. Should Ghostbusters: Afterlife do well financially, a fourth (or fifth if you want to count the 2016 reboot outing) could be hitting screens rather quickly. Of course, we currently know nothing of what the studio plans to do with Ghostbusters 4, but it would no doubt continue the adventures of the new characters set to be introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and played by Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd.

First things first, we need to meet them. Set thirty years after the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a family who, after being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children of their late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine which once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor. The children discover the history of their grandfather with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base.

When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984" arises and threatens the world, the kids, along with their family and friends, must solve decades-old mystery of the relocation of their grandfather and use the equipment of the Ghostbusters, and become their successors to save it.

Most exciting of all, the movie will fearure the likes of Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, each of whom will reprise their roles from the original Ghostbusters movie, with even Bill Murray, who has historically been against any Ghostbusters sequels, having been persuaded to return as Peter Venkman. According to Hudson, the movie finally gives the franchise the chance to expand on Winston Zeddemore. "We don't know a damn thing about Winston," Hudson said earlier this year. "All the backstory where I come in and we talk about who I am and I'm auditioning and explaining what I do, he just says, 'If there's a steady paycheck in it, I'll believe anything you say.' I find that a funny line, but you don't get to know who this guy is. It's a funny bit, but unfortunately, it doesn't give you a lot to play. So as an actor, you have to bring all of that with you, and hopefully, people will see it."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures in the United States on November 19, 2021, after being delayed four times from an original July 2020 date due to the ongoing global circumstances. This comes to us from Jake's Takes.