Hasbro has just released their new series of Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys, and they do not disappoint. The Ghostbusters Plasma Series includes a wealth of fine details that fans are going to squeal about. First things first, while the series of toys include all of our new characters, they have lovingly created the classic 1984 collection featuring the original crew in how we remember them from our youth.

Check out the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Glow-in-the-Dark Egon Spengler Toy 6-Inch-Scale Collectible Classic 1984 Ghostbusters Figure. The brains of the operation: Egon hasn't quite figured out a way to avoid being slimed... yet. Covered in glow-in the dark slime, he comes equipped with a proton pack, neutrona wand, and glow-in-the-dark proton stream.

We also have the new crew including Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) who comes with a proton pack, neutrona wand, Mini-Puft and city map. He also comes with one of the 6 pieces you need to build your own Sentinel Terror Dog action figure.

For the serious collector, they have recreated Spengler's Neutrona Wand. Prepare for any supernatural situation and cycle through four modes with the press of a button, including classic Proton Stream, Slime Blower, Stasis Stream, and Meson Collider modes. I'm not gonna lie, I could you I use this in my life.

There are so many more must-haves, you'll just have to go check them out, but all my allowance money is going towards Ecto-1. The ride is going to make everyone smile as it sits as the centerpiece on the Thanksgiving dinner table. It'll be perfectly nestled next to my marshmallow-covered sweet potato casserole. Now that I'm thinking about it, I could always make one of those weird jello salads that your older relatives insist is a side dish. Lime jello, clearly.﻿ It features doors that open, wheels that move and a blaster seat that swings out!

Just in case you've just been recently cryogenically un-frozen and need a quick update in the world of Ghostbusters news, there's a new one on its way! Jason Reitman had followed in the dad's, Ivan Reiman's footsteps to fast forward thirty years after the events of the second film, where a single mother (Egon's daughter) and her two children move to a small town in Oklahoma, where they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's secret legacy.

Playing Egon's daughter and grandchildren are Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard. The movie also stars Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, and Celeste O' Connor. Meanwhile, several original stars return to reprise their roles, including Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. See y'all in the theaters November 19! These toys and more can be found at Hasbro.