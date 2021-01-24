With Ghostbusters: Afterlife arriving this year, themed cereal and Twinkies inspired by the movie will soon be hitting store shelves. Last year, it was reported that special Twinkies with blue cream filling would be released as a promotional tie-in to the Ghostbusters: Afterlife premiere. After the sequel got delayed, the Twinkie promotion was apparently put on hold, but a look at the box has been revealed in a sold-out listing at Farm and Fleet.

Yessssss! More hard proof that we're getting a new Ghostbusters Cereal and new Ghostbusters Twinkies! Happy hunting, all.



(Thx to @retropopgaming for the cereal pic and @GBNewsdotcom for the Twinkie news!) pic.twitter.com/oNEhnKziPB — Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛‍♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) January 21, 2021

The limited edition Twinkies are listed as the "Ghostbuster Munch Madness Twinkie." This could be a reference to Muncher, the blobby blue ghost we'll soon be meeting in Afterlife, which would explain the color of the filling. The listing could also be a spoof of March Madness, which would have coincided with Afterlife's previous release date for March 5. The sequel has since been delayed again to later in the year, but Ghostbusters News reports that the Twinkies are still expected to start hitting store shelves soon.

Using Twinkies as a promotional tie-in is also a nice nod to the original movie and Egon Spengler, who was played by the late Harold Ramis. In Ghostbusters, Egon used the Hostess snack cake to explain to Winston and Ray that the level of psychokinetic energy (P.K.E.) in the city was akin to a Twinkie that was 35-feet long and six hundred pounds. "That's a big Twinkie," Ray remarks as Egon takes a bite.

Additionally, the franchise is returning to the breakfast table with a new Ghostbusters: Afterlife cereal also on the way. From General Mills, a new listing on Walmart.com reveals the cereal box, which is adorned with the classic Ghostbusters logo and the Afterlife branding. We can also see that the breakfast food includes red fruity flavored cereal with white and green ghost marshmallows. In a way, it's a blast from the past as the box looks similar to the cereals based on the original movies and the cartoon show in the late 80s and early 90s.

Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife using a screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will return along with Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. The movie also stars Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Paul Rudd, and J. K. Simmons.

Ignoring the 2016 reboot, Afterlife takes the story back to the original timeline established by the first two movies. It follows a single mother and her two children who discover their familial link to the famous team of ghost hunters after inheriting a farm from the kids' late grandfather. This begins a sequence of events leading to the formation of a new team while opening the door for the surviving members of the original Ghostbusters to return.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now scheduled to premiere on Nov. 11, 2021. It's not entirely clear when the Twinkies and General Mills cereal will start hitting shelves, but keep an eye out for them at the grocery store. This information comes to us from Ghostbusters News.