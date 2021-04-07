A newly released clip from upcoming legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees Paul Rudd deal with the return of an iconic monster from the franchise's past, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Looking a lot less intimidating that he did the first-time round, Mr. Stay Puft is proving no less of a nuisance, as Rudd meets several adorable Mini-Pufts while supermarket shopping, with things quickly turning chaotic as the marshmallow men engage in all manner of marshmallow-related mayhem.

First appearing in 1984's Ghostbusters thanks to the wandering mind of Ghostbuster Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), which leads to a giant Stay Puft marshmallow man being brought to life in order to destroy the city, the return of the character is sure to bring a smile to the faces of many a Ghostbuster fan and is no doubt just a hint at some the nostalgic delights that the long-awaited sequel has in store. Hopefully they don't lay the nostalgia on too thick...

Set thirty years after the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a family who move to a small town, where they discover their connection to the original ghost-busting team. After being evicted from their home, two children and their single mother move to a farm in Summerville, Oklahoma, inherited from their late grandfather. When the town experiences a series of unexplained earthquakes, the children discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters, who have become something of a myth as many have long since forgotten the events of the "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984", and the secret legacy that their grandfather left behind.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. The long, long-awaited sequel also finds Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original movies.

Bill Murray, who has historically been against returning to the franchise, recently revealed what it was that finally convinced him, promising that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will go back to its roots and avoid the failures of the previous sequel and more recent reboot. "He (Jason) has a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made the City of Ember," Murray said. "The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life and really has the feel of the first one. More than the second one or the girl's one. It has a different feel than two out of four, and I think he's really got something."

Murray is not the only original cast member to praise Reitman's approach, with Dan Akroyd saying, "Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, 2021, having now been delayed three times from an original release date of July 2020.