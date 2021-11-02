A newly released clip from the upcoming legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife teases the nostalgic fun as Paul Rudd attempts to use a familiar-looking ghost trap. Rudd's teacher, Mr. Grooberson, is helped in his experiment by some of his students, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Podcast (Logan Kim), with his tinkering resulting in a fiery demon being unleashed.

After using the equipment he has at hand, in this case a school bus, Paul Rudd is as excited as the audience no doubt will be to see the trap ignite once again after all these years. Of course, this being a Ghostbusters movie, things don't go exactly as he had envisioned, and while the trap does spring open, Mr. Grooberson will have to deal with a lot more than he bargained for. Based on the clips released by Sony so far, it certainly looks like Paul Rudd will be taking his fair share of the brunt of ghosts and ghouls, with the actor having already been shown tackling mini Staypuft marshmallow men, the return of Gozer's devil dogs, and now a smoky, sharp-toothed demon.

Set thirty years after the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a family who move to a small town, where they discover their connection to the original ghost-busting team. After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine which once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor. The children discover the history of their grandfather with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base.

When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984" occur and threaten the world, the kids, along with their family and friends, must solve the decades-old mystery of the relocation of their grandfather and use the equipment of the Ghostbusters, and become their successors to save it.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. The long, long-awaited sequel also finds Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original movies. The late, great Harold Ramis also posthumously appears in the movie as Dr. Egon Spengler courtesy of archival clips and photos taken from the original two movies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was screened back in August during the 2021 CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, and has so far received an overall positive reaction, with many praising Reitman's approach to the franchise and the director's balance between nostalgia and refreshing, new material. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, 2021, having now been delayed three times from an original release date of July 2020. This comes to us from Ghostbusters on YouTube.