Ghostbusters: Afterlife is almost here! You can count on your fingers and a few toes how many days we have to wait! Sony has given us another teaser, and it's terrifying and funny and action-packed. Check out Paul Rudd trying to outrun that Terror Dog. Who's a good boy?

The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films. Set thirty years after the events of the second movie, a single mother and her two children move to a small town in Oklahoma, where they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's secret legacy.

Director Jason Reitman, who co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan, has been living in the Ghostbusters world created by father Ivan Reitman since he was seven years old. He knows the lore; he knows that it's a precious treasure to the audience, and he is ready to not only wow us, but especially give it all he's got for his dad and daughter. I feel confident that the next installment of our demon destroyers is in the perfect set of hands.

If you missed it, earlier this week Sony shared a clip of Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson (man, that last name kills me.) as he tests out the vintage equipment left from the O.G's. Turns out, they work! Sort of. Check it out!

They've been reintroducing us to all of our favorites. I can't decide which one is my favorite, but those squishy mini-Stay Puft savages are definitely vying for first place! Take a gander at those delectable devils, as they toast themselves and terrorize Grooberson.

For the holidays, I don't put up a tree. I create my holiday shrine, and it is a spectacle. I don't like to limit myself, and quite a few of my holiday gems need more than a twig to be displayed. However, I will be purchasing this must have Mini Stay Puft Marshmallows Ornament. They are so cute! And vicious! Look at them melting themselves with glee!

But if you need to display your Ghostbusters love year round, you can replace that Hula gal on your dashboard that's been jiggling to the beat with these Mini Stay Puft's S'mores Bobbleheads. They're adorably cannibalizing a fellow Mini! If they get a little toasted soaking up the rays through the windshield, no problem! They love that!

By all accounts of the O.G.s (Original Ghostbusters), the experience of returning to the Reitman world, with Jason carrying the torch, has been a joy. We will all be kids again as we enter the theater, some of us sporting our vintage tees, while the young ones will just be starting to break theirs in. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is almost here! See you in the theaters November 19!