Hasbro's first-ever PulseCon virtual event revealed the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma Series Ecto-1, a 1/18th scale collectible toy based on the classic car as seen in the new movie. The premium design and detailing make the miniature vehicle a must-have toy for Ghostbusters collectors, but is also designed to offer a lot of fun for kids and newcomers to the Ghostbusters franchise. With amazing detail, the vehicle features doors that open, wheels that move, a blaster seat that swings out, and a deployable RTV. All that's missing are some character action figures, which will of course be sold separately.

Although we didn't get to see Ray, Winston, or Peter, the Afterlife trailer did give fans a good look at the Ecto-1 as it will appear in the sequel. Going by the trailer, the classic vehicle has apparently been sitting in a barn for years -- and it shows. The car is not quite as shiny as it was in 1984, and the rust that's been forming on the sides really stands out against the white paint. Fortunately, the engine has held up very well, as we even get to see the Ecto-1 in action in the trailer. It was an amazing moment for longtime fans of the series to see the Ecto-1 again, rust spots and all.

Also revealed at PulseCon is the Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ghostpopper, inspired by the original classic blaster from Kenner. Even featuring package art inspired by how the original Kenner toy appeared in the 80s, the Ghostpopper will instantly bring about nostalgic memories for those 80s and 90s kids out there. The new toy, a Walmart exclusive, comes with six soft foam Ghostpops and three cut-out Ghost Targets.

The upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife may revitalize the franchise once again, meaning this may just be the tip of the iceberg of all the new merchandise that will be coming in the future. Originally slated to release this year, the sequel was pushed to next year when movie theaters began shutting down. Sharing a movie universe with the original Ghostbusters movies, Afterlife will see the returns of original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, and Paul Rudd also star. The anticipated sequel is currently scheduled to premiere on March 5, 2021.

Target lists Jan. 1, 2021 as the release date for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma Series Ecto-1 toy collectible. While pre-orders have already sold out, you can see hi-res photos and read more about the collectible at Target.com. Preorders for the Ghostbusters Kenner Classics Ghostpopper are still available at Walmart.com as of this writing, and the official release date listed is for Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, many other toy reveals coming out of Hasbro's PulseCon include new collectibles for Transformers, Power Rangers, Star Wars, and G.I. Joe. The virtual event also featured Afterlife director Jason Reitman and series star Ernie Hudson as special guests. You can find out more about PulseCon at the official website for Hasbro. This news comes to us from Comicbook.com.