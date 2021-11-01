We've now reached the month of November, which for many of us, most importantly means one important thing, and that's the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. After repeated delays, the movie is set to release in theaters on Nov. 19. Ahead of the premiere, we can debut an exclusive IMAX poster, which you can take a look at below.

There have also been several sneak peeks, teasers, and trailers hyping the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. At this point, fans are obviously more than ready for its release. There had been some concern that the theatrical release might affect the sequel's performance, but as we've seen with other recent releases, movies are doing very well in theaters, even those given a day-and-date release on streaming services. Dan Aykroyd has previously predicted "lines around the multiplex" for the premiere.

Jason Reitman directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife using a screenplay co-written with Gil Kenan. The movie is set in the same universe as the original two Ghostbusters movies directed by Jason's father, Ivan Reitman, who served as a producer. It introduces a new cast to make up a new team of Ghostbusters led by Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, and Celeste O'Connor.

Of course, the original stars of Ghostbusters are also returning, albeit in what seems to be a limited capacity. Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will all reprise their classic roles from the original movies. Rick Moranis won't be back as Louis Tully, though there is speculation Paul Rudd's character will play a key part in the new movie similar to Tully in the originals.

The synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife reads, "After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine which once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor.

The children discover the history of their grandfather with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's Manhattan Crossrip of 1984 occur and threaten the world, the kids, along with their family and friends, must solve the decades-old mystery of the relocation of their grandfather and use the equipment of the Ghostbusters, and become their successors to save it."

Jason Reitman recently credited Paul Feig and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot for opening the doors for Afterlife to happen. While that movie is obviously not without its critics, it did introduce a new team of Ghostbusters which was key to having Reitman's vision of his own new team realized, as opposed to using the same characters from the original in the main roles.

"When Paul made his movie, he kind of broke the doors open," Reitman said. "Suddenly a Ghostbusters film did not have to be about those four original guys in Manhattan. That was a big moment... I want to see all kinds of Ghostbusters movies. I want to see Ghostbusters movies from all my favorite filmmakers, coming from all kinds of different cultures and different countries. Paul really did the hard work so that I could make this movie."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be released in movie theaters on Nov. 19, 2021, courtesy of Sony Pictures.