Bill Murray had the perfect reaction to seeing the mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men from Ghostbusters: Afterlife for the first time. The clip featuring the mischievous little Mini-Pufts was released earlier this month and it received mixed reactions from long-time Ghostbusters fans. Most of the criticism revolved around the little guys seemingly killing themselves to make some S'mores in front of Paul Rudd's Mr. Grooberson character, though the majority of fans seems to have really enjoyed the brief clip. It seems that Murray is a pretty big fan of the Mini-Pufts, thanks to a new video from Sony Pictures.

Marshmallows, look out. ???? Bill Murray reacts to the Mini-Pufts. @Ghostbusters: Afterlife pic.twitter.com/xzNDg8IQra — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 22, 2021

Original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman appears in a new video promoting Ghostbusters: Afterlife with Bill Murray, where he shows off the Mini Stay-Puft clip. Murray had not seen the aforementioned clip, but he was clearly delighted by what he saw, laughing with a huge smile beaming across his face the entire time. After the clip, Murray tells Reitman, "That looks good. That's got the feel, doesn't it?" Jason Reitman has maintained that his sequel is a love letter to the original since the beginning, and it looks like he has achieved part of that goal with the Mini-Pufts.

Bill Murray resisted a Ghostbusters sequel for decades, but one can easily see that he is pretty pleased with what Jason Reitman came up with for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is likely why he agreed to participate this time around. The upcoming movie is being promoted as the proper sequel that fans have been waiting years to see. Watching Murray's reaction to the Mini-Pufts surprise will certainly get a lot of people excited about seeing Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters later this year.

Original Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson also agreed to come back for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and he recently revealed that he has seen the finished cut. The actor posted an image of himself with Reitman and they both have big smiles on their faces. Hudson captioned the image with, "Yes, the smile in this picture is genuine. #Ghostbustersafterlife is so good, that I was speechless!" Hudson's review comes after it was revealed that an early cut of the movie made Ivan Reitman weep. As for whether or not the fans will feel the same way, that is unclear at the moment, but the studio is certainly doing a good job generating excitement.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts all returned to star in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, along newcomers, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. Murray previously praised Jason Reitman's story, noting that it has a close relationship to the original movie, even claiming that the feel is much closer than the original sequel. We still have a pretty good wait before the movie opens in theaters, but we'll likely end up seeing a decent amount of footage in the coming months. While we wait, you can check out Bill Murray's reaction to the Mini-Pufts above, thanks to the Sony Pictures official Twitter account.