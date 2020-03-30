More bad news coming out of Hollywood. Sony Pictures has delayed a number of upcoming movies, pushing Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Spider-man spinoff Morbius until 2021. They have also confirmed a number of other release dates for upcoming movies, with practically everything moving to next year. Sony Pictures is the first studio to virtually move all of their release dates for 2020 to 2021, but we have to guess that more studios will soon follow.

Sony Pictures has officially announced the delay of its biggest tentpoles. Along with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius, other movies getting new release dates include the previously delayed Peter Rabbit 2 and Uncharted. We're also going to see Greyhound delayed, along with Fatherhood. And an untitled Marvel/Sony movie is also getting booted further down the track.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was set to be one of Sony's biggest summer releases this year. It was set to open right smack dab in the middle of summer, with a July 10, 2020 release date. We'll have to wait an extra 8 months to see it, as this true sequel to the original two Ghostbusters movies is now scheduled to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

Morbius, which follows Marvel's infamous Living Vampire as played by Jared Leto, was set to be another one of Sony's big summer releases, hitting theaters July 31, 2020. It will now be a spring release, arriving two weeks after Ghostbusters: Afterlife, landing in theaters on March 19, 2021.

Tom Holland's long-awaited video game adaptation Uncharted was supposed to release on the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife date of March 5, 2021. Production was supposed to begin right around now, but has been delayed indefinitely. Though it looks like they plan to start sometime soon, as Sony has given the action adventure the new release date of October 8, 2021.

It was previously announced that Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was being delayed. The sequel was supposed to land on Easter weekend here in just a few weeks. It was moved to August 7, 2020. Now, we won't be seeing it until January 15, 2021. Sony was also gearing up for an as yet untitled Marvel movie that would tie directly into Spider-Man, Venom and Morbius. It was going to hit theaters October 8, 2021. Now it sits without a date.

The only Sony movie not getting booted to 2021 is the Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood. It was actually pushed back from January 15, 2021 to an earlier release on October 23, 2020. The Tom Hanks World War II drama Greyhound, which he is the driving creative force behind, has lost its June release date and is being delayed indefinitely.

These are the biggest moves any studio has made in recent weeks as most theaters in America have closed their doors indefinitely, with theaters in other countries shuttered as well. Guessing from this bold move, it doesn't look like studios are expecting theaters to open until at least mid-summer at the earliest.

Warner Bros. has already delayed Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14 instead of its original June 5, 2020 release date. The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In The Heights has been delated indefinitely. It was supposed to be out June 26. Warner Bros. has also set their Scooby-Doo animated prequel of sorts Scoob! in limbo. It was supposed to bring Mystery Inc., Captain Caveman, Blue Falcon and Dynomutt to theaters on May 15. We probably won't see it until sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

Disney is indefinitely delaying the release of Marvel's Black Widow and the live-action remake of Mulan. Universal's Fast and Furious 9 has been shuffled off to 2021, MGM's James Bond adventure No Time to Die is currently scheduled for November release. And Paramount's sequel A Quiet Place Part II has also been delayed. This news comes from Variety.

Full List of Sony Release Date changes below.

Greyhound (Columbia Pictures) - TBD (from 6/12/2020)

Fatherhood (Columbia Pictures) - 10/23/2020 (from 1/15/2021)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Columbia Pictures) - 1/15/2021 (from 08/07/2020)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Columbia Pictures) - 03/05/2021 (from 07/10/2020)

Sony/Marvel Morbius (Columbia Pictures) - 03/19/2021 (from 07/31/2020)

Uncharted (Columbia Pictures) - 10/8/2021 (from 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony Marvel (Columbia Pictures) - TBD (from 10/08/2021)