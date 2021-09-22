Sony continues to increase fan anticipation for Ghostbusters: Afterlife with a brand new poster highlighting the new team with the Ecto-1. It's truly been a long time coming for the upcoming sequel, which was originally going to be released in theaters back in 2020. From one delay to another, it is now set for a release in theaters in November, and for now, you can check out the new poster below.

Discover the past, protect the future. #Ghostbusters: Afterlife exclusively in movie theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/h7Y5oejvLv — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) September 22, 2021

The image in the poster further reiterates that this new team is far different from the Ghostbusters we knew in the 1980s. Although Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set in the same world, it does not primarily follow the main stars of the original movies, now focusing on the family of Egon Spengler after he leaves an old farmhouse in Oklahoma to them in his will. The family must team up with their friends using what they've found from the old Ghostbusters team's equipment to stop a new paranormal threat.

Playing Egon's daughter and grandchildren are Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard. The movie also stars Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, and Celeste O' Connor. Meanwhile, several original stars return to reprise their roles, including Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz.

Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman, steps up to serve as the director of the new movie. Ivan also returned to serve as a producer and oversee the project. Jason Reitman also co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan. A family man, Jason has explained that he wanted to make this movie for families and people of all ages to enjoy.

"I wanted to make a movie for my father. And I wanted to make a movie for my daughter," Reitman said. "Ghostbusters is one of those rare franchises, where it doesn't belong to the filmmakers anymore. Unlike any other movie I've ever made, it doesn't belong to me. It doesn't belong to my father. Technically it belongs to Sony, but really it belongs to all of you. ...We wanted to make a movie that had mystery, had laughs, had you singing the theme song as you walked out of the movie theater. A film you could bring your families to."

The original stars also can't wait for fans to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sigourney Weaver recently said of the movie, "It's full of heart. It's very funny. It's very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It's just a glorious film."

"Jason is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller and director," Dan Aykroyd has also said. "His vision derives seamlessly, respectfully and honestly from the original films. Can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex."

While there remains uncertainty over movies playing in theaters over the next few months, studios seem to be more confident in theatrical releases after the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That led to Sony also moving Venom: Let There Be Carnage to a release earlier than expected. In any case, the wait is almost over for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. After screening in August at CinemaCon in Los Angeles, the movie will have its wide release on Nov. 19, 2021.