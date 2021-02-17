Ghostbusters: Afterlife has received an official rating, which teases some new "supernatural action." Jason Reitman's highly anticipated sequel was supposed to have already opened in theaters, but it will now arrive in November. The public health crisis found studios scrambling to figure out how to handle their 2020 releases, with many of them deciding to push back to 2021. As of this writing, analysts seem positive about a return to movie theaters by late this summer, or early fall, which means there's a good possibility that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will hit theaters this year.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA for "supernatural action and suggestive material." The rating should come as no surprise for fans of the previous installments. With that being said, the iconic 1984 original was only rated PG for its "language, innuendo and potentially scary scenes." When looking back, if Ghostbusters were released today, it would likely come with a PG-13 rating for the Library Ghost scene alone, which Steven Spielberg can attest to.

Jason Reitman recently revealed that Steven Spielberg has included the Library Ghost scene from Ghostbusters as one of his top ten scares of all time, which a lot of other horror fans have done over the years too. As for whether or not Ghostbusters: Afterlife will have anything that comes even remotely close to the Library Ghost is unclear at this time. However, Reitman was able to convince members of the original cast to take part in the long-awaited sequel. Dan Aykroyd will return as Ray, Bill Murray as Peter, Sigourney Weaver as Dana, Ernie Hudson as Winston, and Annie Potts as Janine. Newcomers to the franchise include, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd .

Annie Potts recently spoke about Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its delays. "Though I'm sad the premiere is delayed, I am however thrilled they are insisting we all need to experience it TOGETHER back in a good ol' fashion movie theatre," Potts said. "I miss those days," Potts shared on social media last month. "It'll be worth the wait, I promise! So let's get vaccinated and stay masked so we can get back to going out and doing the things we love!" Jason Reitman also revealed that the sequel received the seal of approval from his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the iconic original.

Jason Reitman says that his father cried after the credits rolled for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which should be promising for fans who have been waiting so long to see the sequel. Thankfully, we only have to wait until the end of the year to see the movie. As for how viewers will choose to watch it, that will be revealed later this year, but for now, it looks like moviegoers will visit theaters once again. The Film Ratings website was the first to announce the Ghostbusters: Afterlife rating.