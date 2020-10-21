Sony has pushed Ghostbusters: Afterlife back to June 11th, 2021. The long-awaited sequel will now open in theaters exactly 37 years after the original Ghostbusters. The studio had initially bumped the movie from July of this year to March 2021, but given how unpredictable the current public health crisis is, they have decided to push back nearly a year from the first release date. This is a common tactic for nearly all 2020 movies that were slated for release, except for Wonder Woman 1984, which Warner Bros. still has on schedule for Christmas.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings back surviving cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Rick Moranis had no interest in returning with the gang. Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd are the newcomers to the franchise, who are expected to bring it to a new generation and carry the torch. Jason Reitman directed and co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife with Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the events of the first and second installments, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2, respectively. The story focuses on a family who moves to a small town and discovers its roots to the original Ghostbusters. Story details are still being kept under wraps and they more than likely will be until the movie comes out next summer. Ernie Hudson believed in the project from the beginning because of Jason Reitman's involvement. "He's a wonderful director and so when this started to happen, and because Jason was involved, I felt this would actually happen, I was really excited about it," said Hudson. "But when it happened, going to the set for the first time and seeing Sigourney Weaver and Bill [Murray] and Dan [Aykroyd], honestly, it was almost spiritual. I mean, I know that sounds weird, but I was very moved by it. I was very touched."

Ernie Hudson also recently talked about the storyline, though he could not go into specifics. The actor read the script and immediately thought, "'Not only is it happening, but this is really good, and it's really in line with what the fans have been hoping for.' It really ties into the first two movies." This is already promising news, but Ghostbusters fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see what Hudson is referring to.

Ghostbusters fans have been waiting decades for a proper follow up to Ghostbusters 2, so a few more months shouldn't be all that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things. Sony also pushed back Don't Breathe 2 for an August 13th, 2021 release date. Rodo Sayagues co-wrote the script alongside the original movie's director Fede Álvarez. Sayagues is making his directorial debut for the project, while Stephen Lang will return as The Blind Man. Variety was one of the first outlets to report on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Don't Breathe 2 getting new release dates.