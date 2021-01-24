Is Rick Moranis actually in Ghostbusters: Afterlife after all? A new interview with Ernie Hudson raises some questions about Moranis' involvement. Louis Tully is one of the standout characters in the original Ghostbusters movie, thanks to Moranis' performance. The actor took a lengthy break from acting to focus on raising his children after his wife passed away, but he has since started to come back around.

In May 2020, Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman stated that the production was missing the presence of Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis. Ramis sadly passed away in 2014, but his memory lives on in the upcoming sequel. As for Moranis, Reitman did not go into more detail, but many were left to believe that the actor declined to join the production. Now, a new interview with Ernie Hudson may raise questions about a possible cameo again. When asked about Moranis, Hudson said, "I think the studios probably want to hold that one... I love Rick. But yeah, I'll let them share that."

Ernie Hudson did not confirm, nor deny, that Rick Moranis is in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Could he have made a top secret cameo that Jason Reitman and the studio are saving for a surprise? For now, that is unclear, and it's going to be a while before we get a real answer since the long-awaited sequel has been pushed back more than once, due to the ongoing public health crisis. However, Moranis will return to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids for a Disney+ reboot, after years of not participating in live-action roles.

Rick Moranis was asked to participate in the 2016 all-female reboot of Ghostbusters, but he declined. At the time, he said, "I wish them well. I hope it's terrific. But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?" The movie was universally panned and it bombed at the box office, so it appears Moranis made a wise choice. Though Ernie Hudson enjoyed the movie, he believes that it was a mistake to try and rehash what they had already done in the first installment.

Ryan Reynolds was able to get Rick Moranis into a Mint Mobile commercial last year, which shocked fans and instantly went viral. Shortly after the commercial debuted, Moranis was attacked in New York City. It was seemingly random, and the suspect has since been arrested. After Reynolds learned that Moranis was doing well after the incident, he said, "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he's okay." As for whether or not Moranis joined his former co-stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, that is a mystery for the time being. You can check out the rest of the interview with Ernie Hudson over at Living Fearless. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11th.