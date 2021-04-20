Original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson has provided a very promising, if brief, review of upcoming legacy sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The beloved actor shared an image of himself alongside director Jason Reitman and described the new adventure as "so good" before adding that it left him "speechless." This stamp of approval from one of the original team should have fans of the franchise even more excited for Ghostbusters: Afterlife than they already were and will hopefully ease the concerns of sceptics.

Reitman revealed that Ernie Hudson had seen the sequel a few days ago, captioning the same picture with "A Ghostbuster has seen Ghostbusters Afterlife." Though it has taken a little while for Hudson to reveal his opinion, it's possible that the experience left him so speechless that he was even unable to type...until now.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife introduces a host of new characters for a new generation, including Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. After being evicted from their home, two children and their single mother are forced to move to a farm inherited from their late grandfather, located in Summerville, Oklahoma. When the town experiences a series of unexplained earthquakes, the children discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters, who have become something of a myth as many have long since forgotten the events of the "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984". They discover the secret legacy that their grandfather left behind.

Most exciting of all, the movie will star the likes of Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, each of whom will reprise their roles from the original movie, with even Bill Murray, who has historically been against any Ghostbusters sequels, having been persuaded to return as Peter Venkman.

Murray has even promised that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will continue the legacy of the original movie, while bringing something different to the cherished series. "He (Jason) has a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made the City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life and really has the feel of the first one," Murray said. "More than the second one or the girl's one. It has a different feel than two out of four, and I think he's really got something."

These sentiments have been echoed by Murray's fellow Ghostbuster, Ernie Hudson, who has described the movie as being "really in line with what the fans have been hoping for, and it really ties into the first two movies."

"It's a great new cast" who are all "bringing their best to it, and I think bringing what [Ghostbusters] deserved," Hudson said. "Not something that sort of was thrown together just for the studio to make some more money. But really, Jason's just love of it and commitment to it, I was very touched by it." Based on Hudson's reaction to the finished film, this love and commitment from Reitman really shines through.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, 2021, after being delayed three times from an original July 2020 date due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us from Ernie Hudson's Twitter.