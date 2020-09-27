The wait will hopefully be worth it when Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres in theaters next year, as franchise star Ernie Hudson says this is the movie "fans have been hoping for." In the original 1984 Ghostbusters movie and its 1989 sequel, Hudson played Winston Zeddemore, one of the four members of the titular team. He will also be reprising the role once again in Afterlife, which was originally scheduled to release over the summer before Sony pushed its premiere back to 2021.

Speaking about the upcoming sequel in an interview with Yes Have Some, here's what Ernie Hudson had to say about what Ghostbusters fans can expect.

"It wasn't until I got the script and read the script that I thought, 'Not only is it happening, but this is really good, and it's really in line with what the fans have been hoping for.' It really ties into the first two movies. I like the movie with the ladies, but it was kind of a different take on it. So when I got the script, I began to get excited about it."

Ivan Reitman directed the original Ghostbusters movie, which was written by stars Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Along with Akyroyd as Ray Stantz and Ramis as Egon Spengler, the classic movie also featured Hudson as Winston Zeddemore and Bill Murray as Peter Venkman. The movie is widely considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time, and Reitman and the cast returned to do a followup movie in 1989. While the sequel did not reach quite the same heights financially as the original, it has a certain charm to it and many fans of the franchise still look back at Ghostbusters II quite fondly.

When Paul Feig was given the keys to the franchise, he rebooted the story with an all-new team of original characters to reimagine Ghostbusters in 2016. It starred Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kristen Wiig. While the movie is not without its fans, it did not receive the warm embrace from the Ghostbusters universe that the studio was hoping for. Chief among the complaints of the movie was that it rebooted the series, and even though many of them appeared in special cameo scenes, many fans were unhappy that the remake was set in an unconnected movie universe.

Fortunately, Ghostbusters: Afterlife circles back to the universe of the original two movies, even if we'll mostly be following new characters. Directed by Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, the sequel stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd. It has also been confirmed that the three surviving Ghostbusters -- Peter, Ray, and Winston -- will all be back with the original actors reprising the roles. Set three decades after Ghostbusters II, the new movie follows a single mom and her children who discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to premiere on the big screen on March 5, 2021. This news comes to us from Yes Have Some, and you can watch the interview with Hudson in full below.