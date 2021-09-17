The upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife is getting some high praise from one of its returning stars. While the new movie will primarily follow a new cast of characters, we know that several fan favorites from the original two installments will be back. Among them is original Ghostbusters star Sigourney Weaver, who will be joining her old friends by reprising the role of Dana Barrett.

Ahead of the wide release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife in November, Sigourney Weaver teased what fans can expect. The actress was recently at ET Canada's Festival Central Lounge to help promote the TIFF premiere of her latest movie, The Good House. During her chat with ET Canada, Weaver was asked about Afterlife, given the levels of anticipation many fans have for its release. The Ghostbusters star obviously can't be too specific, but Weaver offers this description of the movie.

"It's full of heart. It's very funny. It's very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It's just a glorious film."

Nearly four decades later, Weaver also looked back at the original Ghostbusters. At the time, she said the focus was just to "make a wonderful film," not knowing there would ever be any sequels. After Ghostbusters turned out to be a smash hit, the sequel Ghostbusters II was released in 1989 with Weaver back in the role of Dana. She later had a cameo appearance as another character in Paul Feig's reboot released in 2016 before agreeing to come back once again as Dana in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Sigourney Weaver is one of many original stars to return in the new sequel. Also back to reprise their roles are Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. Though Harold Ramis passed away in 2014, he is honored with Egon's family serving as the central characters of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, and Paul Rudd also star.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, "a single mother (Coon) and her children (Grace, Wolfhard) are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather. The children discover their grandfather's history with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's 'Manhattan Crossrip of 1984' arises and threatens the world, the kids, along with their family and friends, must solve decades-old mystery of their grandfather's relocation and use the Ghostbusters' equipment, and become their successors to save it."

Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman, directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife, using a screenplay co-written with Gil Kenan. Ivan Reitman returned to serve as a producer. Recently, Jason detailed why he took on the project, noting he wanted to make the movie for his family.

"I wanted to make a movie for my father. And I wanted to make a movie for my daughter," Reitman said. "We wanted to make a movie that had mystery, had laughs, had you singing the theme song as you walked out of the movie theater. A film you could bring your families to."

Originally, the movie was set for a Summer 2020 release, but the pandemic brought about several significant delays. It recently held its world premiere at CinemaCon and is now set for a wide release on Nov. 19, 2021. For his part, Dan Aykroyd has said that he can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex for when the sequel finally opens, suggesting it's best enjoyed on the big screen. This news comes to us from ET Canada.