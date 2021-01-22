Upcoming legacy sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is sure to introduce audiences to a slew of new ghosts and ghouls, each of them ready to terrorize. Well, while we've not yet met many of these new critters, one such creepy crawly, Muncher, has made its debut through pretty unconventional means, namely via a recent episode of MasterChef Junior: Spain. A blue blob-like monster with six limbs, and a discomfortingly cheerful look on its face, Muncher looks to be designed in the same vein as the beloved green tormentor, Slimer, from the original 1984 Ghostbusters movie.

While we have yet to see Muncher in motion, the MasterChef Junior segment offers a lot of lingering looks at the character in all its glory. A bizarre, well-crafted mixture of cute, cuddly, and oddly off-putting, Muncher should prove to be a big hit with both the Ghostbusters and audiences alike.

Muncher already has another promotional tie-in with Hostess, which is launching a line of Twinkies inspired by the gooey blue ghoul. Replacing the recognizable white filling with a luminous blue one "Hostess Ghostbusters Twinkies need no introduction. Live Your Mostess with one sweet bite at a time of creamy, cakey, golden goodness. These treats aren't just for dessert. They're perfect for picking up on your way out the door, or grabbing one to enjoy a quiet moment," the description of the Muncher-infused Twinkies says.

Set thirty years after the 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a family who move to a small town, where they discover their connection to the original ghost-busting team. After being evicted from their home, two children and their single mother move to a farm in Summerville, Oklahoma, inherited from their late grandfather. When the town experiences a series of unexplained earthquakes, the children discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters, who have become something of a myth as many have long since forgotten the events of the "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984", and the secret legacy that their grandfather left behind.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd. The long, long-awaited sequel also finds Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original movies.

In a recent interview, director Jason Reitman shared his emotional experience screening Ghostbusters: Afterlife for his father, Ivan Reitman, who introduced audiences to the cherished franchise all those years ago. "My father hasn't been leaving the house much because of COVID," Reitman said. "But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, 'I'm so proud to be your father.' And it was one of the great moments of my life."

Sadly, audiences will have to wait a little while longer before meeting Muncher on the big screen, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife having now been delayed once again, with release pushed back to November 11. The Ghostbusters sequel is just one of several high-profile releases to be delayed all over again, with postponement to MGM's No Time to Die causing a ripple effect that has caused the likes of Uncharted, Cinderella, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and Morbius to all be moved to later in the year.

Will Muncher prove to be the new Baby Yoda? Only time (and merchandising) will tell. This comes to us courtesy of MasterChef España.