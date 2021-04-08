Shortly after the unveiling of the miniature Stay Puft Marshmallow Man ghosts in a new clip from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Hasbro has revealed their inclusion in the company's new Ghostbusters toy line. Slated to hit stores this fall, the 1.5-inch Ghostbusters Mini-Pufts Surprise figures are offered to kids and collectors alike, who can open the Stay Puft Marshmallow can and dig into the goopy marshmallow-like compound to see which Mini-Puft figure is inside.

The Stay Puft mini-figures from Ghostbusters: Afterlife are detailed to look like the Mini-Puft characters from the movie, each coming equipped with new mischievous personalities. Hasbro will introduce multiple blind waves and six unique figures per wave for the little guys, so collectors will have a lot to track down if they're looking to collect them all. There's no telling what you're going to get in each package, as revealed by some of the Mini-Pufts that will be included in the line. Examples include one that's literally on fire, a melting Mini-Puft, and one that's part of a smore sandwich.

If you have yet to meet the Mini-Pufts, you should check out the new clip from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In the movie, Paul Rudd plays a teacher who's obsessed with the classic Ghostbusters team of the 1980s. His character can be seen shopping at the grocery store in the new footage, only for trouble to arise when he passes the marshmallow section. Next thing he knows, a barrage of mischievous Mini-Pufts are attacking him from all sides.

Sweet. Mischievous. Savage. 🔥 Mini-Pufts are out of the bag, don't miss #Ghostbusters: Afterlife only in theaters this fall. pic.twitter.com/WtIMu4felL — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) April 7, 2021

Along with Rudd, Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Logan Kim. Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II helmer Ivan Reitman, directs the movie. Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan co-wrote the screenplay, which Bill Murray has said feels closer to the tone of the original movie than the previous sequel and the 2016 remake. Ivan Reitman also returned to produce.

Serving as a direct sequel to the original two movies, Afterlife will also bring back Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. The movie follows a family moving to a farm inherited from their late grandfather only to discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters team.

Originally, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was set to be released on July 10 of last year. Because of the pandemic, the sequel was later delayed to March 5, 2021, but this release date also wouldn't last. Afterlife was again pushed back to June 11 before given yet another premiere shift, now slating the sequel for a release on Nov. 11, 2021.

Along with toys based on Afterlife, the return of the franchise has also led to Hasbro releasing other retro-style toys based on The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, among other merchandise. Twinkies with blue slime creme filling is also in the works for a release to help promote Afterlife. Hasbro's Ghostbusters Mini-Pufts Surprise figures will be available at most major retailers nationwide in Fall 2021, coming with an approximate retail price of $5.39 each. This information comes to us courtesy of Hasbro.