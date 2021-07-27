An all-new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been released. Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, the anticipated sequel was originally set to be released in July 2020 before it underwent multiple delays due to the pandemic. As of now, Sony has settled on releasing Ghostbusters: Afterlife in November, and you can check out the new trailer for the release below.

Jason Reitman directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife and co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan. Ivan Reitman returned to produce the feature. Primarily, the movie will follow a new cast of characters, even though it's connected to the original two movies by sharing the same cinematic universe. Our new cast includes Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Finn Wolfhard, Celeste O'Connor, and Paul Rudd.

Meanwhile, many of our favorites from the original movies are back to reprise their roles. We know that Afterlife brings back Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, and Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, and while Harold Ramis is no longer with us, the movie will pay tribute to the late actor and Egon Spengler. Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are also back as Dana Barrett and Janine Melnitz, respectively.

"To have that formation without that man [Ramis] standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment. He will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He's very honorably represented," Aykroyd said of honoring Ramis, via Entertainment Weekly.

Of having Ivan Reitman handing the keys over to his son Jason, Aykroyd added: "He's passing the DNA of the first two movies directly to the new generation. It's just a lot of fun to see these terrific young actors slinging the old Cadillac around and having the equipment in their hands. The story that develops from that is scary and funny and heartfelt and also funny. And it feeds into the possibility of more follow-ups with this group and with others who want to join."

The official logline reads: "After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor."

"The children discover their grandfather's history with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's 'Manhattan Crossrip of 1984' arises and threatens the town, the kids, along with their family and friends, must use the Ghostbusters' equipment to save it."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 11, 2021. It hasn't been an easy wait, but it will hopefully be worth it for fans to first view the movie with the theatrical experience, and Dan Aykroyd has even said that he can't wait to see lines backed up around the multiplex to watch the new movie. The new trailer comes to us from Sony Pictures Releasing.