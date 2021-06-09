Ghostbusters: Afterlife is about passing on the Proton Pack from one generation to the next behind the scenes just as much as it is on screen. The original Ghostbusters and its sequel were directed by Ivan Reitman, who serves as a producer on Afterlife. Directing the new movie is Ivan's son, Jason Reitman, who also co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan. In a new featurette released by Sony to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the two Reitmans speak about Jason literally following in his father's footsteps.

"The Ghostbusters '84 set is the first set I remember. As a kid, it was just magical," Jason says in the video, reflecting on how his life has come full circle. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a movie about a family that's been made by a family," adds Jason. "It is much about the passing of the torch metaphorically, and the passing of a Proton Pack."

Ivan also said, "It was very emotional to see that story living again after so many years through my son." Meanwhile, in honor of Ghostbusters Day, four new images were released to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This includes two character reveals, introducing Logan Kim as Phoebe's (Mckenna Grace) classmate. Per IGN, he is described as "the truest believer in the film and the heart of the movie."

Another character reveal is Celeste O'Connor who co-stars as Trevor's (Finn Wolfhard) classmate.

An additional image reveals the Proton Pack in action with a quote from Jason Reitman reading, "I don't care how old you are, you just become a kid again when you put on the pack."

And another photo shows off a creepy haunted house set that will appear in the movie, complete with the old Ecto-1 parked out front.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, "when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind." The new movie will also see a new set of characters picking up the old Proton Packs and riding in the Ecto-1 to form a new team of Ghostbusters for the present day. With the original stars in their roles, the surviving Ghostbusters team from the 1980s will return to pass on the Proton Pack, so to speak, in the upcoming sequel.

Coming back from the original movies will be Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, and Bill Murray as Peter Venkman. Also returning are Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. Newcomers to the franchise that Afterlife will primarily follow are Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Logan Kim. Paul Rudd also stars as a teacher who's obsessed with all things Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 11, 2021. This follows several significant delays for the release, with Sony opting to save the movie for a proper theatrical premiere. Dan Aykroyd thinks it will all be worth it in the end, as he recently made the comments that he "can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex."