With a new Ghostbusters movie on the way this summer, Ghostbusters hype back in full force (did it ever really leave?). While you sit patiently and wait, the Ghostbusters: Artbook, one of the richest, most surprising tributes to Ghostbusters ever created, is coming this spring to keep you tide over until the new movie arrives.

Ghostbusters: Artbook is an original, fully illustrated celebration of the iconic film franchise, featuring hundreds of unique pieces of art commissioned from all over the world. The book spotlights over 170 illustrators, all contributing previously unseen art to this comprehensive and unique collection. Ghostbusters: Artbook offers a carefully curated look inside the cultural phenomenon that is Ghostbusters. Releasing on May 5, 2020, the book will retail for $39.99.

Celebrating the spectacularly spooky and delightfully goofy Ghostbusters universe, this deluxe, 208-page hardcover art book features a treasure trove of original artwork inspired by the hit Ghostbusters. Bringing together brilliant artists from the worlds of animation, comics, fine art, and beyond.

Summer 2020's highly anticipated sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife makes this the perfect time for fans of the supernatural saga to ask "Who you gonna call?" and add this must-have art book to their collection. Can't wait for Ghostbusters 2020? No problem. You can pre-order Ghostbusters: Artbook right now!

Insight Editions is pleased to have teamed up with Sony Pictures' GhostCorps and Media Development house Printed in Blood to bring together brilliant artists from the worlds of animation, comics, fine art, graphic design, and other disciplines for an unmissable collectible book.