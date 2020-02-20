Ghostbusters is one of the biggest franchises on the planet. There's a new movie on the way and fans are already starting to get excited to see what the future holds. But, it's also a good time to reflect on the past and what brought everybody together in the first place. That's where the Ghostbusters: Artbook comes into play. The upcoming book is fully original and finds 170 artists coming together to create one giant tribute to the Ghostbusters. Thankfully, we have an exclusive look at the book, which you can check out below.

Our exclusive peek at Ghostbusters: Artbook shows off four excellent portraits of our heroes by artist Dan Brereton. Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore all get their own portrait with a unique and hardening style. They seriously look pretty tough in these images, proving that they really aren't scared of these pesky ghosts. It's an interesting take on the characters we all know so well and it's just one tiny tease into the massive book, which hits the shelves on May 5th, 2020.

The deluxe hardcover edition of Ghostbusters: Artbook is 208 pages in length, so there's plenty of original images to get lost in. Perhaps the book may even inspire other Ghostbusters fans to go out and share their own artwork dedicated to the boys. In addition to Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore, we've also seen teases of the Stay Puft Marshmallow man and Slimer from inside this must-have book for Ghostbusters fans. Luckily, the book will be released right before Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters, which will give everybody some time read and look through the book.

Jason Reitman is behind the camera for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, taking over for his father Ivan, who directed the 1984 classic. The long-awaited sequel is preparing to introduce a new younger cast to possibly take over the franchise. But, we know that some familiar faces will be along for the ride this time to help out. Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd are all returning for the movie to pass the torch. Murray and Aykroyd have praised Reitman's script and they look forward to the fans finally being able to see it.

Ghostbusters: Artbook celebrates the legacy of the pop culture classic that is Ghostbusters. It's the franchise that has never really gone away and this deluxe, hardcover art book features an ectoplasmic jackpot of brand-new, exclusive artwork inspired by the most iconic paranormal investigators in cinematic history. Bringing together brilliant artists from animation, comics, fine art, and beyond, Ghostbusters: Artbook showcases incredible artwork inspired by the iconic 1984 movie. You can check out the exclusive artwork from the book by Dan Brereton below, and then head over to Amazon to pre-order your copy of the Ghostbusters: Artbook.