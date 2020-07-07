The box office has been on life support for the past several months, but drive-ins and a smattering of theaters in the U.S. are keeping it alive. But in these unprecedented times, strange things are happening. Case in point, 36 years after its original release, Ghostbusters came out on top of the competition this weekend, marking an odd win for Sony, but a welcome one.

Ghostbusters was re-released in theaters in honor of Ghostbusters Day. Over this past weekend, it collected $550,000 from 622 screens. Granted, the sci-fi/comedy classic made more than $229 million domestically during its original run, in addition to $53 million internationally. But at a time when studios are having a tough time pulling in revenue, this is good for Sony. Interestingly, the studio also won the Fourth of July holiday weekend last year with Spider-Man: Far From Home. So mark down two years in a row for Sony in the books.

This is also good news as it shows that audiences are still hungry for this franchise. Sony was supposed to release Ghostbusters: Afterlife this summer, but had to delay it into next year due to the theater shutdown. Directed by Jason Reitman, it serves as a more direct sequel to Ghostubsters II and will bring back the original cast, as opposed to 2016's female-led Ghostbusters, which served as a reboot.

As another plus for Sony, Jumanji: The Next Level, which was originally released in December of last year, has continued to chug along, taking in another $300,000 from 220 theaters. It's a relative drop in the bucket, but it only serves to further cement the sequel as a huge hit, paving the way for Jumanji 3. One of the only new releases to crack the top ten came in at number three, with IFC's horror/thriller Relic taking in $282,600. The movie has received stellar reviews, currently sitting at 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

A couple of relatively recent blockbusters also popped up in the top ten this weekend. Deadpool, which went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at the time of its release, came in at number six with $193,000. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which remains one of the biggest movies ever and one of a select few to ever cross the $2 billion mark, came in at number eight with $123,000. Theaters are expected to open later this month in anticipation of Tenet and Mulan arriving in August. But, as we've seen, those dates are very much subject to change. If the dates do stick, we should be getting more robust box office reports soon. This news comes to us via Deadline.

Weekend Box Office

1. Ghostbusters $550,000

2. Jumanji: The Next Level $300,000

3. Relic $282,600

4. Jurassic Park $235,000

5. Jaws $195,000

6. Deadpool $193,000

7. The Jungle Book $171,000

8. Star Wars: The Force Awakens $123,000

9. The Hunt $111,000

10. My Spy $107,000