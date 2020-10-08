One family of Ghostbusters fans seems to have won Halloween this year with an incredible yard display picturing everyone's favorite team of specter hunters doing what they do best. Based on their cartoon look from the hit animated series adaptation The Real Ghostbusters, the yard decorations include standees for Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, Winston Zeddemore, and even Janine Melnitz. The four can be seen going to battle against Samhain, and the way their streams light up at night is absolutely beautiful. Meanwhile, Slimer, The Boogieman, the Ecto-1 are also present along with a blowup version of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Photos of the Halloween yard display come from the Instagram account night_game_umpire, which has been documenting the creation of the featured characters. Going back through the selection of photos reveals how the display came to be. Each standee appears to have been first carved with wood before drawn upon and painted to look like their cartoon counterparts. It's also interesting to see the display take shape with each new added piece. With the photos going viral, the family has also addressed the praise they've gotten from Ghostbusters fans.

"The amount of love and feedback I've gotten from this project has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you all for the messages, likes, and kind words," a message on the account reads.

Cartoon adaptations of popular movies are known for being terrible in comparison, but The Real Ghostbusters is definitely an exception. The animated series did not bring back any of the original cast members to reprise their voices, but the cartoon somehow managed to capture the spirit of the movies, building a cult following of its own. Ultimately, it would run for seven seasons, which can be seen as a very good run for a show of this era. This new yard display is proof that the classic cartoon show is still just as popular now as it was then, and it also proves that life-size versions of the animated characters look awesome standing in a front yard.

The live-action movies still have a big audience as well, and we'll be seeing the original Ghostbusters back on the big screen soon enough. Next year, the sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife will bring the franchise back to theaters. Returning the story to the timeline of the original movies, the sequel will feature Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts all coming back to reprise their roles from the first two movies. Although Harold Ramis sadly passed away, Egon's character plays heavily into the new story.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to release in theaters on March 5, 2021. We can expect for there to be an onslaught of merchandise and other collectibles to be released next year to coincide with the sequel's premiere. Meanwhile, The Real Ghostbusters continues to get love as well with new toys based on the classic cartoon series. It's clear that people want new Ghostbusters, but they still very much love the classics. You can see more photos of The Real Ghostbusters yard display from night_game_umpire on Instagram.