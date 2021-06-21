A new Ghostbusters collection of clothing and accessories has been revealed by Vixen by Micheline Pitt, the LA-based design house known for its vintage-style fashion designs. On Monday, the new officially licensed collection was announced with the products launching at the Micheline Pitt website. Some of the options include dresses, skirts, shirts, and bags featuring the Ghostbusters rogues gallery of spectral baddies including the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Slimer, Gozer, Terror Dogs, and more.

"Being a kid of the 80's, I grew up watching the original Ghostbusters film religiously," Pitt said of the collection. "Like anyone who watched this movie, I wanted to be a Ghostbuster. I definitely pretended to be Venkman on too many occasions growing up while playing with my vintage proton pack. Being a female fan of this film franchise, it was really important to me to make items for other female fans like myself, while also having everything else be unisex for all Ghostbusters film fans."

The collection includes a vintage sailor swing dress inspired by the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man's look. It features flared cap sleeves, capeless collar, red tie, and pockets. Another interesting offering is a sweatshirt that brandishes the phrase "Venkman Burn in Hell," the writing from Dr. Venkman's office door. Faux leather bags featuring the No Ghost symbol, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and Slimer are also available for purchase.

Per the press release, Pitt's "love of horror (inspired by the grandfather she watched scary movies with as a kid) led to collecting nostalgic toys and eventually a career as a professional makeup artist, animator and now filmmaker. She guest designed for various brands under her namesake, until she broke out on her own, creating Vixen by Micheline Pitt, a sexy and powerful, vintage inspired clothing line. As the sole founder and owner of Vixen, Micheline leads the creative vision and designs every collection, from apparel to accessories."

The release of the Ghostbusters collection comes at a time when the franchise is making a resurgence in pop culture. Fans are preparing for the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the next installment of the movie franchise, which serves as a sequel to the original movies. Due to the pandemic, the movie has had multiple release date delays, but it is now set for a release this winter. Dan Aykroyd feels that the movie is going to be best viewed on the big screen and said that he can't wait to see the "lines around the multiplex" when it is finally released in theaters.

Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Jason also co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan. The movie will bring back several original stars, such as Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson, but it will primarily follow a new cast of characters with the old team passing on the proton pack. The new cast includes Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, and Paul Rudd.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be released on Nov. 11, 2021. To see the new Ghostbusters clothing and accessories for sale you can visit the official website for Vixen by Micheline Pitt.