Fans are celebrating "Ghostbusters Day" in honor of the original Ghostbusters movie's 37th anniversary. In the summer of 1984, Ghostbusters was released in theaters in the United States, instantly spawning a pop culture phenomenon and one of the most popular franchises in the world. The original remains a fond favorite for so many fans, and thousands are banding together to celebrate the importance of the iconic movie.

"The fun's just starting. Happy #Ghostbusters Day," Sony Pictures UK tweeted, including a video of the mini-pufts attempting to climb the Ghostbusters logo.

Posting a video of the Ghostbusters cast testing out other names for the movie, another fan wrote: "Ghostbusters was released in the US on June 8th, 1984. But it could have been so different, it could have easily been Ghoststoppers or even Ghostblasters. Here are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis giving us 3 alternatives. Happy #GhostbustersDay."

One fan tweeted: "37 years ago today. One of my all time favourite movies was released. It would be 6 months before it was released in Ireland. Thank f**k they don't do that anymore."

"Today is #GhostbustersDay and marks the 37th anniversary of one of the most perfect movies ever made!" tweets another fan.

Paraphrasing a quote from the movie, another fan writes, "'We are on the threshold of establishing THE indispensable defence science of the next decade...The franchise rights alone will make us rich beyond our wildest dreams.' Happy 37th birthday to the film that changed my life more than any other. #GhostbustersDay."

"Happy 37th birthday to Ghostbusters, one of my very favourite films growing up and whose sequel was the first film I saw on the big screen. #GhostbustersDay," reads another tweet.

Knowing just how to celebrate, another fan said, "Already 49 minutes into the 1st film #GhostbustersDay."

And along with an image of himself in the Ecto-1, another fan tweeted, "Happy #Ghostbusters Day everybody! On June 8th, 1984 my favourite movie was released to the world. Looking forward to all the GB posts from friends and from Sony today!"

Ghostbusters was directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd. The iconic movie also starred Ramis as Egon Spengler, Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, Bill Murray as Peter Venkman, and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore, along with Sigourney Weaver as Dana Barrett and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. Following a group of ghost-catchers working in New York City, the movie was tremendously successful, earning widespread critical acclaim and huge profits at the box office.

After 37 years, the Ghostbusters franchise remains as popular as ever. The next installment of the series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is set to be released on Nov. 11, 2021. Set in the same continuity as the original movies, the sequel brings back several stars like Aykroyd, Murray, Hudson, Weaver, and Potts. Jason Reitman, son of the original movie's director Ivan Reitman, directs the sequel, which he also co-wrote with Gil Kenan.

For now, it's a great day to watch the original Ghostbusters, and if you still want more, there's always the sequel, the remake, and the hit cartoon series The Real Ghostbusters. Happy #GhostbustersDay!

