There was a time when every movie action figure bore as much resemblance to a banana as they did to their onscreen counterparts. Now, toy companies are pushing out toys for numerous movie franchises with such realistic likenesses, they literally make you wish you were a child again just to be able to play out all those movie scenes you couldn't quite do justice to some twenty to thirty years ago. Hasbro celebrated Ghostbusters Day 2021 by releasing a brand new wave of their 6 inch Plasma series. The new figures are based on the likenesses of the original four Ghostbusters, and come with a glow in the dark slime effect, but that is not the main event here.

The release also sees the arrival of one of the first toys from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie - a 3 pack of mini Stay Puft Marshmallow Men with interchangeable heads. While the images available are digital recreations of what the toys will look like, there is no true fan of Ghostbuster who can deny that these little guys are awesome. Coming in at movie scale of 3.5 inches, these are going to be every bit as popular as "Baby Yoda" come Christmas time. With pre-orders open now for October release, you can own you own little army of Mini-Pufts for around $26, with the individual Ghostbuster figures coming in at the same price each. Also included in today's big Ghostbusters launch was the My Little Pony Crossover Collection Ghostbusters Plasmane.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies, with many people trying to ignore the fact that if not for the Covid19 pandemic we would already have seen the movie by now, and instead waiting patiently for its arrival in November. With the hype surrounding it, there was no chance that Hasbro were going to miss out on the chance to fully cash in on the movie, and while there are surely a lot more toy releases to come, ever since the trailer arrived last year there was no chance that these cute little creatures would not be putting in an appearance.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the long awaited follow up to the 1984 classic horror comedy and its 1989 sequel. Discarding events of 2016's Melissa McCarthy led reboot, the film picks up decades on from the events of Ghostbusters II. Egon Spengler has died, and we are introduced to new characters with a family link to the founding member of the Ghostbusters team. When evil forced appear to be at work, kids Trevor (Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) join up with seismologist Mr. Grooberson (the immortal Paul Rudd) and somewhere down the line realize that when something is weird in the neighborhood of Summerville, Oklahoma, there is only one team you need to call.

With original cast members Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd and of course the legend that is Bill Murray, not in some bizarre cameo roles this time around, but back in their 80s characters, this is a movie that for many has been too long in coming. With son of the original director Ivan Reitman, Jason, helming the movie, you can call it fate, call it karma, call it luck. Everything does indeed happen for a reason, and it seems that reason was to make this movie as the completion of a trilogy that we have waited three decades to see.