Ghostbusters is getting its own fan convention next year. In anticipation of Ghostbusters Day tomorrow, which celebrates the anniversary of the classic sci-fi/comedy released 34 years ago on June 8, 1984, Wizard World, Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps have teamed up to announce the Ghostbusters Fan Fest presented by Wizard World, to be held June 8-9, 2019 at Ghost Corps headquarters on the famed Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City, California. Wizard World, which produces the largest touring pop culture convention series, will produce the Ghostbusters Fan Fest. John D. Maatta, Wizard World CEO, had this to say about the news.

"Wizard World is proud to team with Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps to celebrate the anniversary of a film which has been the source of enjoyment for so many of our fans over the years. We are honored that these keepers of the Ghostbusters legacy have entrusted us with producing the high-quality events that we are known for, and are pleased to continue our IP collaboration with Sony Pictures in such a significant way. Sony Pictures continues to be creative and innovative in all of our dealing with them."

Ghostbusters Fan Fest presented is being billed as the ultimate celebration of the movie, which starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, and Ernie Hudson, directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. For the 35th anniversary, fans who attend the event will have the chance to participate in exclusive panels, meet the Ghostbusters creators, talent and crew and experience augmented reality and virtual reality games based on the movies. Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships for Sony Pictures, had this to say.

"Ghostbusters continues to have a strong fanbase across the world and we are pleased to celebrate the 35th anniversary with a collaboration with Wizard World," added Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships for Sony Pictures. "We know they will create great experiences at all of their conventions, and they are pulling out all the stops in creating the ultimate fan experience for the Ghostbusters Fan Fest next year."

Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is taking place this weekend. Any fan cosplaying in Ghostbusters attire at the Columbus event will receive a single-day admission to next year's event, by visiting the Special Guest Registration booth and showing off their Ghostbusters attire. Attendees can also take part in themed events such as a "Slimer" demonstration, trivia and more at Wizard World's event in Ohio, which is entering its eighth year.

This is the latest reveal Sony has made in teasing their 35th anniversary plans for the movie. They're doing everything they can to focus on the movie everyone loves as opposed to the recently failed all-female reboot. Over the next year, Wizard World will present a touring experience at Wizard World Comic Con events throughout the country featuring a pop-up shop with exclusive Ghostbusters merchandise. Next year, following the Ghostbusters Fan Fest Event, Wizard World will continue to tour the additional elements debuted for the 35th anniversary celebration. Tomorrow, during Ghostubusters Day, more details on the fan event will be revealed over at Ghostbusters.com, so be sure to check back there for more details.