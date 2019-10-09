It's been 35 years since Ghostbusters hit theaters and now it's back at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights in both the Hollywood and Orlando theme parks. The annual event has created an immersive experience that is a must-see event for fans of the franchise. In a new video, fans can watch Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman relive their time on the Ghostbusters set by checking out the new maze. Halloween Horror Nights has consistently stepped up their maze game over the years, but 2019 is going to be hard to top.

Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman both seem pretty impressed with the Halloween Horror Nights maze created for Ghostbusters. Aykroyd was happy that the friendlier ghosts, like Slimer, were shown in a surprising, yet comical way. The actor enjoyed being able to see the horror elements mixed in well with the comedy bits. As for Reitman, he legitimately looked frightened on more than one occasion in the short video.

The son of Ivan Reitman, Jason is currently working on the long-awaited Ghostbusters 2020 in Canada, which sees the return of Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver. Bill Murray has not been officially announced, but he was spotted with the cast at a hotel near the set having drinks. The cast seemed to be having a great time being together again. With that said, it's pretty easy to assume Murray will at least have a small cameo in the upcoming sequel, especially since he said he was open to it earlier this year. The actor also talked about how much love he has for the franchise.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 25 years, guests from around the world have visited the annual party to become victims inside their own horror movie. Multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, movies and original stories come to life season after season. And, the streets of each park's event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.

Universal Studios took a lot of time and effort to make the Ghostbusters maze at Halloween Horror Nights feel as authentic as possible by taking guests through iconic parts of the movie. We get to follow the crew as they approach Slimer for the first time, all the way up to when they start to take down the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. The only downside to this particular maze and few other new 2019 editions is the addition of water. Slimer likes to spray guests in order to make them feel welcome and it's a bit much for some. Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights through Saturday, November 2nd in Orlando and select nights through Sunday, November 3rd in Hollywood. The video of Dan Aykroyd and Ivan Reitman checking out the Ghostbusters maze was supplied to us by the Halloween Horror Nights YouTube channel.