IDW Games and Sony Pictures Consumer Products today announced plans to develop a series of tabletop games for both Men in Black and Ghostbusters franchises including, for the first time, a crossover miniatures board game featuring both Men In Black and Ghostbusters. The multi-year agreement comes ahead of the new Men In Black movie set for June 2019 and Ghostbusters celebrating its 35th Anniversary in June 2019.

Currently under development, Men In Black/Ghostbusters: Ecto-terrestrial Invasion will be a miniatures loaded board game featuring the world's foremost protectors teaming up to take down a threat unlike any they have faced before. Making up the Ghostbusters team will be Peter Venkman, Egon Spangler, Ray Stanz, and Winston Zeddmore, and the MIB team will consist of Agent J, Agent K, Agent L and Zed. While these two teams have faced unearthly threats before, the strength of the Ecto-terrestrials is nearly overwhelming, but that doesn't mean there can't be a little friendly competition.

With all new character designs by fan-favorite artist Derek Laufman and innovative game design by Panda Cult Games (Wander: The Cult of Barnacle Bay), Men In Black/Ghostbusters: Ecto-terrestrial Invasion features a blend of fast action dice-chucking, take-that card play, and highly detailed sculpted miniatures from Ninja Division (Super Dungeon Explore). Jerry Bennington, IDW Publishing's VP of New Product Development says this.

"We are excited to bring these two iconic properties together along with an amazing group of development partners. We love the fun story we are telling with this game and hope fans will bring it to the tabletop again and again."

Men In Black/Ghostbusters: Ecto-terrestrial Invasion miniatures board game will release in late 2019. Additional stand-alone games for each franchise are also currently in development and slated for release next year.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are headlining the new Men in Black spin-off, which recently wrapped shooting on the actors as they set off for Avengers 4 reshoots. The new movie will take place in a continuing MIB universe as seen in the first three movies, but it's unlikely that Will Smith or Tony Lee Jones will have cameos. No real story details have been announced yet.

While Men in Black is making its return to the big screen in 2019, Ghostbusters is in a cinematic limbo after the all-female reboot proved to be a financial disaster that most fans didn't really dig. Around the time of Paul Feig's movie, there were reports that Sony was developing an animated feature based on Ghostbusters, much like their current Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie that comes out this December. But those plans seem to have stalled and not much has been heard about the project since. It isn't known when or if Ghostbusters will ever get another live-action reboot. But it's going to be a minute.

In the meantime, you can enjoy both the Men in Black and Ghostbusters franchises as board games, even crossing the two properties into one epic experience. We have images of the board games from IDW Games, who announced the new tabletop games earlier today.