Who you gonna call? Mondo. Cause they are releasing an awesome new poster for the 1984 horror comedy classic Ghostbusters. If you love nostalgia, the comedy stylings of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, and the incredible posters released by Mondo, then you don't want to sleep on this.

Maybe hard to believe, but in all these years of delivering the best art work, covering the biggest genre movies, Mondo has never attempted to create a one-sheet celebrating Ghostbusters. But that all changes this July, when Mondo brings their new Ghostbusters poster to Comic-Con, where it will surely sell out in no time flat.

The poster comes from Tom Whalen, an artist who was truly inspired by what he saw in that old movie and managed to bring it screaming to life in delightful ways. The Stay Puft Marshmellow Man looms over a New York ruled by Gozer, Zuul and another terror dog. Venkman, Stantz, Spengler and Zeddemore are all locked and loaded ready to fight for their city. And Slimer soars high on his own mission to wreck havoc.

The new Mondo Ghostbusters poster is available in two different versions. Only one will be available at Comic-Con. The 36X24 variant glows in the dark. It's limited to only 200 copies, though, so don't get your hopes up about owning it. It's probably out of your grasp.

You'll need to be at the Mondo booth on the San Diego convention floor on Saturday, July 21 if you have any chance of scoring this bad boy. The standard edition, which is the same size as the variant, will be available to non-Con attendees, going up for grabs on Mondo's site that same day. Though, there aren't too many more of the non-Glow version. It is limited to just 375 copies.

Enamel pins are quite in fashion right now, and Mondo knows this. So they have also created some cool Ghostbusters pins that will be made available at the convention center. You can get your coveted Ghostbusters pins starting Wednesday, July 18 at the Mondo booth. These are also designed by Whalen.

The set includes the iconic Ecto-1, Slimer in a familiar pose, Venkman at the ready to blast away at ghosts, and Zeddemore looking calm and collected. Sorry Stantz and Spengler fans, maybe next year. io9 dropped the first images from the Ghostbusters Mondo collection. They also had the nerve to ask creative director Eric Garza why Ghostbusters has never been done before. Garza had this to say.

"We wanted to do it right. Ghostbusters is a total classic and one of the few titles that Mondo hasn't created any posters or product for. It's a license we've hoped to work on for years and are excited to finally have that door open."

Garza went onto hint that more Ghostbusters merchandise may be coming from Mondo in the near future. You can check out the first poster, the Comic-Con variant and the pins here.