You'll soon be able to personally answer the call with Hasbro's amazing Ghostbusters Proton Pack replica prop. Inspired by the movie, the 1:1 scale Proton Pack looks exactly like the one Egon Spengler used in Ghostbusters. Highly detailed and jammed with various features, the Proton Pack is now available to pre-purchase through a crowdfunding campaign, and it comes with a price of $399.99.

A thank you for your continued support, all #HasbroPulse Premium Members backing Ghostbusters HasLab: Spengler's Proton Pack in the first 48 hours receive an exclusive members-only bonus: a 1984-inspired green ecto-plasm goo attachment. See https://t.co/Pay36ALEPf for details. pic.twitter.com/K1WkuQb6jJ — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) October 27, 2021

"Look, we get it, not everyone is lucky enough to have an eccentric, genius grandfather who left us a fully functional albeit unlicensed nuclear accelerator," the crowdfunding page reads. "Most people just get slacks and socks. It was with this understanding that we decided to cook up something special. We're professionals here at the Hasbro Pulse HasLab, and we wouldn't waste a second of this amazing fanbase's time with anything less than the ultimate ghost bustin' adult collectible roleplay item. Introducing the first-ever Ghostbusters HasLab project: the Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack! Heat 'em up, indeed!"

Back the #Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler’s Proton Pack HasLab project for $399.99 on #HasbroPulse. This project will run until 11:59 PM ET 12/12/21. See https://t.co/Pay36ALEPf for more info! 7K backers needed to officially fund the project! pic.twitter.com/e2ht2yEJQ1 — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) October 27, 2021

Sony Pictures Consumer Products let the creators "play with" the actual Ghostbusters prop to ensure that all of the details were as accurate as possible. The replica features lights, sounds, and a working motor for roleplaying or recreating favorite scenes. Two modes of play feature lights and sounds from both the original Ghostbusters from 1984 along with the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Proton Pack is also said to be modular and lightweight, and shouldn't be quite as cumbersome as lugging around the actual Proton Pack Egon and pals used in the movies. It's much easier to carry this way, but also far less dangerous without a real nuclear particle accelerator included. Other screen-accurate details include the booster, power cell injectors, bumper, shock mount, and more, and you acn also open the cyclotron to "explore its inner workings" for the first time.

This collectible is also compatible with the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand. Sold separately, that wand can be connected to the Proton Pack by way of a metal V-hook bracket, and once you get them attached, you'll be ready to start busting ghosts. Whether you choose to cosplay as Egon or another Ghostbuster, or enlist yourself as part of the team, is up to you.

"Whether you're looking to recapture that nostalgic 1984 feel or excited to look ahead and imagine what creepy encounters will come next, this Proton Pack is the one you've been waiting for," adds the listing. "An epic addition to your Ghostbusters collection, strap in and let your imagination transport you to a world filled with hungry green ghosts, giant marshmallow men, outdated flattops, monstrous Terror Dogs, metal-munching spectres, an army of mischievous Mini-Pufts, and whatever other supernatural surprises you can conjure up. We'll provide the Proton Pack, you provide the play, so let's do our ghost bustin' best to trap 7,000 backers today!"

The crowdfunding campaign comes with various stretch goals, meaning that more will be included with the Proton Pack with the more backers that are involved. To see more images of the Proton Pack, find out more information, or donate to the campaign, you can head over to the official website for Hasbro Pulse.