Josh Gad knows just who to call for his next Reunited Apart special, as the actor has set a Ghostbusters cast and crew reunion for Monday, June 15. At the end of Gad's most recent edition of the popular web-series, a Ghostbusters reunion was teased at the very end of the video, playing the movie's signature theme song and advertising the next Reunited Apart to arrive on June 8. Given the media focus on Black Lives Matter and the worldwide protests last week, the video was ultimately delayed, though Gad has revealed when it will go live in a preview posted to YouTube.

In the preview, Josh Gad first speaks with Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman. Following in his father's footsteps, Jason will be directing the upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is now set to be released next year. "Oh, you just wanted me to get my dad?" Jason jokes in the Reunited Apart preview, feigning disappointment. This opens the door for Ivan to join in on the call, confirming both Reitmans will be a part of the big Ghostbusters reunion coming next Monday.

Also revealed in the preview clip are some returning actors from the Ghostbusters franchise. This includes Annie Potts, who plays the team's secretary, Janine Melnitz, in the original two movies. "Ghostbusters," Annie says in her familiar Janine voice when she joins in on the Zoom call, channeling the classic character. Although we can only see snippets of the actors at the end of the video, the preview also confirms that the Reunited Apart special will also include Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett).

Perhaps not so shockingly, Rick Moranis is not mentioned in the preview. As of now, there's no word that he'll be making any surprise appearances for the reunion either. Because Moranis turned down opportunities to cameo in both Paul Feig's Ghostbusters: Answer the Call and the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it didn't seem likely he'd be eager to appear in the digital cast reunion for Reunited Apart, either. Still, it would be an amazing moment if Gad were to somehow work out a surprise appearance and finally reunite Moranis with the other cast members, but you probably shouldn't bet any money on it.

Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenan. While it will feature the aforementioned cast members all reprising their classic roles, the sequel will primarily follow a new family played by Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard. Paul Rudd will also star in the movie as a teacher fascinated by the story of the Ghostbusters. Originally, the movie was due to release this summer, but movie theaters shutting down nationwide led to Sony delaying the sequel's premiere date until March 5, 2021.

Gad's Reunited Apart with the Reitmans and the Ghostbusters cast will be streaming on YouTube starting at 9:00 a.m. PT, or 12 p.m. EST, on Gad's official YouTube channel. Funds raised from the reunion will go towards the benefit of the organization Equal Justice Initiative, which calls for an end to mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality. This news comes to us from Josh Gad on Twitter.