Reebok knows just who to call this Halloween, as the company has unveiled two new styles of Ghostbusters shoes to be released on Oct. 31. Before the movie was pushed back to next year, we were supposed to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife released in June, and the new movie would have likely brought about all kinds of awesome new merchandise. We'll have to wait a bit longer to see the sequel, but Rebook still has us covered for now with these totally amazing shoes.

The limited-edition Ghostbusters and Reebok collaboration will include the Ghost Smashers, a pair of sneakers that appear to come with their own miniature proton packs. There are even little tubes attached to the "proton packs," so your shoes will be ready to jump into action if any sinister specters appear. They are designed predominantly white in color but with a red stripe on the sides, reminiscent of the Ecto-1 and the Ghostbusters logo. The movie's branding is also featured on the tongue, and foot straps are used rather than laces. These ones will cost you $150.

Also introduced by Reebok are Ghostbusters shoes designed in the company's Classic Leather style. They have a beige canvas with a black leather tab on the heel with a dark green sock liner. The right shoe also features green slime on the bottom, giving it the appearance of having stepped through ectoplasm. A "Reebok" nametag is also brandished on the sides like the characters wear on their uniforms in the movie. Branding with the Ghostbusters logo is also present on the tongue. This pair is a little cheaper than the other with a price tag of $100 per pair.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be bringing the popular movie franchise back to its roots by setting the story in the same timeline as the first two movies. Primarily following a new cast of characters, the sequel stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, and Paul Rudd. Set over three decades after the events of Ghostbusters 2, the sequel sees a new version of the classic ghost-hunting team form when they discover the Ecto-1 and other equipment used by the original foursome.

Better yet, it has also been confirmed that we'll be seeing the original cast reprising their classic roles. Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver will all be featured in Afterlife, and Aykroyd has also said that the story will honor the late Harold Ramis. As of now, the movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Reebok's new Ghostbusters shoes will go on sale at 12:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 31, right at the very second Halloween begins on the east coast. It seems likely that both styles will sell out very quickly, so anyone interested in picking them up probably won't want to wait. They'll be on sale at the official website for Reebok, but if you miss out on the sale, you can always look for them to show up on eBay, albeit at higher rates.