In honor of the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters 1984 theatrical debut, Sony Music announces a special reissue of Ghostbusters Original Motion Picture Score with music by legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein (The Magnificent Seven, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Age of Innocence). Available now to preorder, the anniversary edition arrives in digital formats for the very first time (in both standard and hi resolutions) and on CD Friday, June 7 and on vinyl Friday, July 19. The collection features music from the iconic blockbuster, newly mixed and remastered from the score's original multi-tracks, as well as new artwork, commentary from Elmer Bernstein's son, Peter, and four previously unreleased tracks.

Of the 35th anniversary edition of Ghostbusters (1984), Peter Bernstein, son of the late Elmer Bernstein, says:

"As one of the original orchestrators on Ghostbusters, it has been very satisfying and also very moving to work on this soundtrack release 35 years down the road. It is a great movie with great music and we had a whole lot of fun creating it. I am very pleased to see it released in its original form."

With a star-studded cast, Ghostbusters follows four men on a mission to save the world. Fired from university research jobs, Doctors Venkman, Stantz and Spengler set up shop as "Ghostbusters," hiring Zeddemore and, together, ridding Manhattan of bizarre apparitions. But even the spirit exterminators are severely tested when beautiful Dana Barrett and her nerdy neighbor Louis Tully become possessed by demons living in their building. Soon every spook in the city is loose and our heroes face their supreme challenge at a rooftop demonic shrine. If you want your spirits raised, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

Ghostbusters (Original Motion Picture Score) tracklisting:

1. Ghostbusters Theme

2. Library

3. Venkman

4. Hello

5. The Best One in Your Row

6. Get Her!

7. Plan

8. Dana's Theme

9. Fridge and Sign

10. Attack

11. Client

12. Dana's Apartment

13. Same Problem

14. We Got One

15. Zuul Part 1

16. Meeting 1

17. I Respect You

18. Who Brought the Dog

19. Zuul Part 2

20. Steel Drum

21. Cross Rip

22. News

23. Judgment Day

24. Mistake

25. Halls

26. Ballroom

27. Trap

28. Meeting 2

29. Earthquake

30. Stairwell

31. Gozer

32. Let's Go

33. We're Going to Save the World

34. Mr. Stay Puft

35. Final Battle

36. Finish

37. Zuul (Album Version)

In the history of film music, Elmer Bernstein (1922-2004) is among the iconic and the legendary. With a career that spanned an unparalleled 5 decades, he composed more than 150 original movie scores and nearly 80 for television, creating some of the most recognizable and memorable themes in Hollywood history: the driving jazz of The Man With the Golden Arm, the rousing Western anthem of The Magnificent Seven, the lyrical and quietly moving music of To Kill a Mockingbird, and the jaunty, nose-thumbing march of The Great Escape. His impact is still felt, and his presence still missed, by moviemakers and moviegoers alike.