Who ya gonna call? Apparently, Kelly Clarkson. It's Halloween and everyone is celebrating as best they can in these still uncertain times. For Kelly Clarkson, that means singing Halloween related songs on her Kellyoke segments on The Kelly Clarkson Show. And what better song to perform than a cover of Ray Parker Jr.'s Ghostbusters theme?

On the October 29th edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson performed the song with her band while several dancers dressed as Ghostbusters spent the segment prowling the stage with their proton accelerators. The segment was punctuated by cameos by the ECTO-1 and original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson. The segment was posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show's YouTube Channel here:

Clarkson nails the song, as she does with every song she does. And it is clear that she had fun with the production.

Kelly Clarkson, of course, is known for being the very first winner of American Idol. She is one of the two biggest stars to have come from that show, along with Carrie Underwood. Clarkson parleyed that American Idol win to a highly successful music career. She has released 9 full length studio albums, with the most recent having been released just this month. Other than her most recent album, a Christmas album that has not had a chance to climb the charts, none of Clarkson's albums have had a peak position in the US of less than #3. She has also had multiple #1 songs, whether they be on the pop or country charts.

Although it has been a tough year for Clarkson, the singer has managed to keep upbeat and continue to smile and spread her positive energy in her show.

Clarkson has been embattled in a bitter divorce all year with her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock and it has been a bitter battle between the two of them. It has been tough for Clarkson to focus on her various projects, so it is good to see the singer put out new projects.

Clarkson's newest album, When Christmas Comes Around..., was released on October 15 of this year and is already climbing the charts. It would not be surprising for this album to follow suit of her other full length albums and finish with a high peak position on the charts.

Fans of Clarkson, upon seeing her version of Parker Jr.'s Ghostbusters theme had suggested that maybe the producers of the newest movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife should have brought Clarkson on to provide the theme for the movie. After hearing her sing Ghostbusters, this writer must agree that she would have been a great choice to belt out the theme for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs Monday through Friday, and the Kellyoke segment, where she covers a popular song, has long been a fan favorite segment. Covering Ghostbusters for Halloween on her Kellyoke segment could prove to be one of the most popular editions of Kellyoke.

Although the popular singer does not provide the theme song for it, the new sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres only in theaters on November 19, 2021.