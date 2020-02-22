Ghostbusters: Afterlife is easily one of this summer's most anticipated movies, as it will bring most of the original Ghostbusters back to the big screen for the first time since Ghostbusters II in 1989 (those cameos in the 2016 reboot don't really count, do they?). Ghostbusters has always been huge on merchandise. And this year, we're going to be getting a lot of it. Especially from Hasbro, who showed off their incoming toys at this year's New York Toy Fair, which is ongoing throughout the weekend. From the looks of things, this year's Ghostbusters toys don't disappoint.

Ghostbusters isn't just going to have a huge presence at theaters worldwide this year. It will also be looming large in the toy isles of most major retailers. There will be toys based on the 1984 original as well as this summer's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Upcoming toys from the new sequel include the rusty old Ecto-1, which has definitely seen better days, the proton blasters, proton packs, PKE meters and even a ghost whistle, which will be seen on screen when Ghostbusters: Afterlife debuts July 10, 2020.

In the action figure department, we will be getting 12" scale figures of the classic Ghostbusters line-up featuring Egon, Peter, Winston and Ray. There are also 5" scale 'Fright Features' figures that come with their own spooky action features sure to scare even the most hardened hearted toy collector. While the first wave is based on the original, a second wave of 'Fright Features' figures will be based on Ghostbusters: Afterlife. At this time, those figures are not being revealed to the general public.

Along with the action figures and toy weapons, there will also be a line of "Paranormal Plushies" and "Ghost Gushers" toys. A lot of these new toys are aimed directly at kids, as is the new movie, as it will feature middle school Ghostbusters learning to take over the craft. Perhaps upsetting to some of the older fans who were around back in 1984, but Sony is hoping to attract a new younger audience.

Along with the above mentioned action figures debuting at Toy Fair, Hasbro is also releasing a "Plasma Series" line of action figures based on the original Ghostbusters crew. These 6" tall toys will all come with one part of a build-your-own Terror Dog, ensuring that you'll need to buy them all. Included in this line-up are Stantz, Venkman, Zeddemore, Spengler, Barrett and Gozer. Here is a more detailed rundown of what to expect followed by images of the toys from ToyArk. Thanks to Bloody-Disgusting for the heads up on this stuff.

GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 PLAYSET (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: Summer 2020) Inspired by the iconic Ecto-1 as seen in updated form in the new GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife movie, this GHOSTBUSTERS Ecto-1 Playset has multiple, movie-inspired features. This Ecto-1 vehicle is compatible with all 5-inch scale GHOSTBUSTERS Fright Feature Figures, so kids can imagine all their favorite Ghostbusters cruising down the streets, ready to bust some ghosts! (Fright Feature figures sold separately. Subject to availability). Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1: (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $12.99 / Available: Summer 2020) The classic GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 toy from Hasbro is inspired by the iconic Ecto-1 car. This Ecto-1 vehicle allows kids to imagine zooming into ghostbustin' adventures. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS PROTON BLASTER M.O.D.: (Ages 5 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 / Available: Summer 2020) Kids can imagine busting ghosts all kinds of ways with this modular and customizable GHOSTBUSTERS Proton Blaster M.O.D. ("Made on Demand") role-play toy from Hasbro. The primary blaster, complete with sound and light effects, comes with two attachments - the Blast 'n Trap and the Plasma Stream. When kids attach either accessory, unique lights and sounds are activated. Attachments can be placed in three locations: on the front, side, or back of the main blaster so kids can customize their blaster to fit their Ghostbustin' adventure. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS PKE: (Ages 5 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Summer 2020) Inspired by the new GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife movie, this GHOSTBUSTERS PKE roleplay item from Hasbro is an essential part of the Ghostbuster arsenal! Featuring movie-inspired deco, light, and electronic sound effects, kids can press a button to activate features to find ghosts. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS GHOST WHISTLE: (Ages 5 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Summer 2020) Who you gonna scare off? All the ghosts around, with the new GHOSTBUSTERS Ghost Whistle roleplay item, inspired by the new GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife movie! Featuring over 20 spooky and hilarious sounds, kids will have ghosts flying for the hills. By using the dial to select the classification of ghost to scare off, kids can blow into the accessory to activate the ghost-repelling call! Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS PROTON BLASTER: (Ages 5 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Summer 2020) With the GHOSTBUSTERS Proton Blaster from Hasbro, kids can now imagine joining the team with the one piece of gear any would-be Ghostbuster cannot be without! The GHOSTBUSTERS Proton Blaster features a mechanism that lets kids imagine the ever-changing wavelengths of a proton stream, allowing them to play out the fantasy of catching ghosts in the proton blast! Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS PROTON PACK: (Ages 5 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Summer 2020) Strap on the GHOSTBUSTERS Proton Pack toy from Hasbro for fun, ghostbusting roleplay. With design and deco inspired by the new GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife movie, kids can imagine gearing up for ghostbustin' adventures! The Proton Pack can store other ghostbusting role-play accessories (Sold separately. Subject to availability) and features two straps for an adjustable fit. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS 12-INCH SCALE FIGURES: (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 / Available: Spring 2020) The original Ghostbusters team is getting a size upgrade with these GHOSTBUSTERS 12-inch Scale Figures from Hasbro! Each figure features multiple points of articulation and deco inspired by the original movie, including a molded Proton Pack and a Proton Blaster accessory! Assortment includes Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston (each sold separately), allowing kids to imagine the action of the original Ghostbusters taking on ghosts... on a big scale! Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS FRIGHT FEATURE FIGURES: (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 / Available: Summer 2020) Fright Features are back and better than ever with the GHOSTBUSTERS Fright Feature Figures from Hasbro! These 5-inch scale figures are accompanied by ghosts with fright features. Once activated, ghosts stretch, spook, and cause a fright! Kids can imagine the spine-tingling frights faced by Ghostbusters old and new! Wave 1 includes the four original Ghostbusters. Wave 2 includes four human characters from the 2020 Ghostbusters movie, GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife (each sold separately). Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-PLASM GHOST GUSHER: (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $7.99 / Available: Summer 2020) It's time to get slimed with the slimy, gut-busting surprises of GHOSTBUSTERS Ecto-Plasm Ghost Gushers from Hasbro. Choose from one of four ghost figures, inspired by the original Ghostbusters movies and the new GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife movie! Inside each figure is one of twelve different minifigures, suspended in colorful slime. Squeeze the big ghost and the small ghost will gush out, covered in slime! Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS PARANORMAL PLUSHIES: (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $4.99 / Available: Summer 2020) What's cuter and cuddlier than a ghost? A PLUSH ghost, of course - the GHOSTBUSTERS Paranormal Plushies from Hasbro! This assortment of four plush toys includes ghosts from the original GHOSTBUSTERS movies, and the new GHOSTBUSTERS: Afterlife film. Two ghost plushies have a shiny outer material to simulate ecto-plasm, and one other ghost plush even has a special noise when hugged. All four characters come with a clip and are soft, huggable, and lovable. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS PSA MEGA MIGHTIES STAY PUFT MARSHMALLOW MAN: (Ages 3 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Fall 2020) Inspired by the Ghostbusters entertainment franchise, this GHOSTBUSTERS MEGA MIGHTIES Stay Puft Marshmallow Man figure brings mega fun to exciting adventures! Sized right for small hands, this bulky 10.7-inch figure features articulation and multiple preschool-perfect facial expressions. Kids can press the button on Stay Puft's head to change his expression and imagine fun stories! Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS FRIGHT FEATURE GHOSTS: (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $9.99 / Available: Fall 2020) Fright Features are back and better than ever with the GHOSTBUSTERS Fright Features Ghosts from Hasbro! Once activated, these ghosts will stretch, spook, and cause a fright! Kids can imagine the spinetingling frights faced by Ghostbusters old and new! Additional figures include Muncher, Slimer, and Stay Puft (each sold separately). Available at most major retailers nationwide.

GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-PLASM: (Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $4.99 / Available: Fall 2020) You never know what ghastly surprise awaits with these vials of GHOSTBUSTERS Ecto-Plasm from Hasbro! Each tube of oozy slime contains a surprise figure, so when kids open the vial and press the top, a ghost will expel within a pool of slime. Each vial of GHOSTBUSTERS Ecto-Plasm includes green, blue, orange, or pink colored slime and one of four different ghost figures. It's time to get slimed! Available at most major retailers nationwide.