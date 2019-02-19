A Ghostbusters and Transformers crossover is coming our way this summer. This is something lovers of 80s pop culture have surely been dreaming of for years, but now it's actually going to happen in an official capacity. The folks at IDW Publishing are making it happen in the form of a new, five-issue comic book series that will see the Autobots teaming up with the Ghostbusters on Earth to battle a unique threat.

This new crossover comes from Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado, who are currently the team behind IDW's Transformers series. This announcement comes just after it was revealed that Hasbro is teaming up these very same franchises, with a new Transformer called Ectotron that was revealed at the New York Toy Fair. It turns the iconic Ecto-1 into an Autobot. Ectotron transforms from a 7" long version of the legendary Cadillac into a robot in 22 steps and comes with a Silmer toy. It hits shelves on July 31st and it will be a GameStop exclusive. Pre-orders are live on GameStop's site, HasbroPulse.com, and EB Games Canada and the toy retails for $49.99.

John Barber, IDW Editor-in-Chief, had this to say about the new crossover comic in a statement.

"1984 was a seismic shift for entertainment, the year that launched both Transformers and Ghostbusters. Back then, Little John Barber was right there for Transformers and a little scared of Ghostbusters, but now, I'm a bit braver and can't wait to see the two worlds collide."

In the Ghostbusters and Transformers crossover, when the Autobots pick up on a strange Cybertronian signal coming from Earth, they travel to the planet only to discover that the threat waiting for them there is something better suited for Venkman, Spengler, Stantz and Zeddemore, leading to a team-up between the Ghostbusters and the giant alien robots. As for who or what this threat is going to be? IDW hasn't explicitly revealed that information, but the cat is out of the bag.

Related: Ghostbusters 2016 Director Paul Feig Defends Leslie Jones' Ghostbusters 3 Comments

The publisher released a couple of pieces of art to go along with the announcement. One sees a massive, amazing spread that connects all of the covers coming our way, featuring a bunch of G1 Transformers doing battler on Earth with plenty of Ghostbusters Easter eggs, like Slimer, thrown in there as well, with one panel reading "top secret" and blacked out. The other image sees the Ghostbusters actually doing some busting with the Transformers as they take a ride on the new Ectotron, with a mysterious haint lurking in the background. Fans may recognize this as Starscream, but in ghost form. Starscream died rather memorably in the 1986 animated movie and it appears as though this comic is going to use that to their advantage.

IDW, for their part, works with a lot of licensed IP and they tend to do a great job with it. They're also no stranger to epic crossovers that could only happen in comics, such as their Big Trouble in Little China/Escape From New York miniseries. They also co-published the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic, which is getting an animated movie adaptation. The Ghostbusters and Transformers crossover hasn't been given an exact release date, but it's scheduled to hit shelves in June. Be sure to check out the art below. This news was first reported by io9.

IDW has unveiled some of the first artwork from the Ghostbusters/Transformers crossover comic.



And yes, it does indeed look like the Ghostbusters will be busting Starscream's ghost from the old G1 cartoon continuity. pic.twitter.com/8LVasrYxgf — Phil Theobald (@WhimsicalPhil) February 18, 2019