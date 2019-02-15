Hasbro unveiled their new Ghostbusters and Transformers figure at the International Toy Fair. This particular toy is a must-own for any child of the 1980s, and for a few fans, it's a dream come true that you didn't even know that you had. There's a lot of cool toys making their big debut at the annual toy fair in New York City, which is going on until Tuesday, February 19th, so there's plenty of time to get over there and check out the latest in the world of toys.

The Ghostbusters and Transformers mashup brings together two of the most iconic franchises of the 1980s. The Ecto-1 is now a magical shapeshifting robot and we're all wondering why this never happened before and who to thank over at Hasbro. The awesome new toy is the Cadillac from the 1984 Ghostbusters, but with a major twist. The mashup has been deemed Ectotron, which is just perfect. It is now the ultimate paranormal investigator and fans are more than likely going to want to see it show up in Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters 3.

Ectotron transforms from a 7" long version of the iconic Ecto-1 vehicle to a robot in 22 steps, according to a press release. In addition to looking bad ass, the Ectotron comes with a Slimer figure that is fully ready to get caught and trapped by the newest paranormal investigator. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer for the mashup to be available to purchase. It hits shelves on July 31st and it will be a GameStop exclusive. Pre-orders are live on GameStop's site, HasbroPulse.com, and EB Games Canada and the toy retails for $49.99.

Related: Ghostbusters 3 Follows a New Group of Ghost-Hunting Teens?

Jason Reitman is currently in the pre-production stage for Ghostbusters 3. It is believed that Reitman and crew are in the casting process since a few character breakdowns have found their way online. According to the character breakdowns, we're going to be seeing a sequel that stars four young girls and boys. Specific plot details are not yet available, but fans are hoping that the original cast jumps on board to be a part of the long-awaited sequel. Though it would be cool, it's doubtful that we'll see the Ectotron in the movie.

The Transformers franchise recently went back to its roots with the Bumblebee movie, which takes place in the 1980s. The standalone movie was a success at the box office, earning $458.1 million globally, which wasn't as much as the studio had hoped. However, it was the critical praise that it received that is putting a possible sequel in development. Who knows, maybe we'll end up getting a Ghostbusters and Transformers crossover instead. That's obviously wishful thinking, but stranger things have happened. You can head over to the GameStop website to secure your very own Ectotron. You can check out some images below while we all wait for it to come out.