Egon Spengler would be proud to know that new Ghostbusters Twinkies are expected to go on sale this June, coinciding with the release of the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. As revealed in a leaked image of the product's display stand, the classic Ghostbusters logo is brandished on the front and the Twinkies contain a blue cream filling rather than the traditional white. The image also suggests Hostess will be selling Ghostbusters Ding Dongs as well and that the displays will be exclusively at Wal-Mart. However, the boxes are also marked as "for placement only," meaning the artwork shown might not be the final design.

The "blue slime" filling might be new, but Ghostbusters themed Twinkies are not a new creation. Back in 2016, Hostess similarly sold officially-licensed Ghostbusters Twinkies with a green "key lime slime" filling to help promote the release of Paul Feig's reboot. Say what you will about the movie, but it certainly had some awesome tie-in merchandise. As the recent release of an edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man sold out just as quickly as it arrived, it's clear Ghostbusters snack foods are fun to eat for fans. Let's just hope they bring back the Hi-C Ecto Cooler drink again as well.

Of course, longtime fans will recognize that using Twinkies is a bit of an Easter egg, directly referencing a memorable moment from Harold Ramis in the original Ghostbusters. In the movie, Egon used a Twinkie as a metaphor to describe the levels of psychokinetic energy in the city. "That's a big Twinkie," Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) responds when Egon compares the P.K.E. levels to that of a 600-pound, thirty-five-feet long Twinkie. Naturally, Egon humorously eats the sugary snack food moments later. He'd made his point, after all, so why let it go to waste? "Tell him about the Twinkie," Winston later adds when Peter arrives soon after, having missed the amusing analogy.

Ramis is no longer with us, but Dan Aykroyd has confirmed Egon will still play a big part in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife storyline. The movie will follow Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace as new characters to the franchise, and it is believed they are a part of the Spengler family. Although they were kept out of the trailer, several fan favorites will be appearing in the movie as well, including Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Unfortunately, it appears Rick Moranis won't be showing up for a cameo, though word is we can catch him in Disney's upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot.

The Ghostbusters Twinkies have yet to be officially announced by Hostess and Sony, so it's not clear exactly what day they'll be going on sale. Just be sure to keep an eye out for them at your local Wal-Mart his summer to help get yourself hyped for the new movie. You can watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it premieres in theaters on July 10, 2020. This information comes to us from Ghostbusters News.