Who ya gonna call? WWE, apparently. Over at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Mattel has just revealed a new line of special WWE and Ghostbusters crossover action figures. The release is to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters from director Ivan Reitman, which starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Four WWE legends will be filling in for the team with this new action figure set, as they'll be wearing their own Ghostbusters garb instead of the usual tights and wrestling boots. Of course, another wrestler is also a part of the set to represent a spectre, and who better than the Undertaker to fill that role?

Four of the biggest legends of all time are getting the privilege to become Ghostbusters. This includes "Stone Cold" Steve Austin wearing one of the classic uniforms. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wears something similar, though his jumpsuit is sleeveless to show off that trademark brahma bull tattoo. The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels, is also a part of the set, though he's wearing a vest with his wrestling pants and a Ghostbusters ballcap. Rounding out the team is John Cena in a black T-shirt and dogtags with the Ghostbusters logo emblazoned all over his clothing. As these four names basically make up the Mount Rushmore of WWE, it's easy to see why they were the ones chosen.

Of course, a team of Ghostbusters needs a villain, and Mattel has us covered there too. Also included as a part of the line is a unique action figure of the Undertaker, who comes with a removable hat and WWE championship title belt. Doing his best Gozer impression, the Taker figure is completely purple in color, though his title belt is that of a bright green. With the Ghostbusters in tow with a villain for them to face, it would appear the only representation missing from this set is Slimer, although I wouldn't want to be the one to start asking wrestlers which one would want to be the gluttonous ghost.

Certainly, these figures may seem odd at first, but a crossover between WWE and Ghostbusters for a new action figure line is not all that strange. Mattel previously released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover figures for WWE superstars, putting famous wrestlers' outfits on ninja turtle bodies. There have been multiple animated WWE crossover movies as well, which have seen wrestlers teaming up with the likes of Scooby-Doo, The Jetsons, and The Flintstones. The 2017 direct-to-video sequel Surf's Up 2: WaveMania also brings in names like John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, and Paige to meet Chicken Joe and his penguin friends.

These figures will only be available exclusively at Wal-Mart, and will start showing up on store shelves this fall. More information about these figures and other SDCC reveals should be coming over the weekend as well. For now, you can take a look at some photos of the WWE and Ghostbusters crossover figures below, courtesy of WWE on Facebook.