Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection extended gameplay footage is finally here. Gamers from all over the world have been waiting for any kind of new information about the long-awaited game, which is set to come out in February 2021. Capcom recently announced that the game was on the way and many were surprised that it was coming so soon. As it turns out, Capcom had been working on the title in secret for a number of months before they alerted the public of their hard work behind-the-scenes.

The original Ghosts 'n Goblins is one of the hardest arcade and Nintendo games in history. For one, the main character, Arthur, is only able to take on two damage hits before he dies. With incredibly difficult enemies and bosses, many gamers gave up well before they were able to make it to the end. Even then, the real ending of the game was hidden away after skilled players made it through the twisted adventure twice. Even with cheat codes, the game was still majorly difficult, which is something that each following installment kept.

As for Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, it looks like the difficulty is still there, though it looks like Arthur can now take on three hits of damage before dying. In addition, it looks like our hero will be able to cast spells and take hold of new weapons with a huge graphics overhaul. The video game is still very much in the same vein as the other Ghosts 'n Goblins games, but there is a new storybook look to the visuals, which looks very promising. In addition, there are some new obstacles teased in the gameplay footage.

Gamers have not seen a new Ghosts 'n Goblins game since 2010, so a new adventure for Arthur is well overdue. While Arthur can take on more damage this time around, it appears that the levels are even more difficult than ever before, with bigger enemies and more awkward jumps that are sure to frustrate players on their first run through. Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot that brings the beloved Capcom franchise back to life and into the 21st century. Paying homage to Ghosts 'n Goblins and Ghouls 'n Ghosts, the latest entry combines the franchise's action platforming gameplay with storybook-like graphics and challenging new obstacles.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection follows the valiant knight Arthur as he runs, jumps and battles his way through eerie stages set in the Demon Realm, a demonic fantasy world. Brave knights will need to proceed with extreme caution as terrifying dangers await, including familiar enemies like Zombie, Skeleton Murderer, Pigman, and Red Arremer. According to Nintendo, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is a nostalgic, yet fresh adventure that welcomes back its faithful fans, while introduces a new generation of heroes to challenge one of gaming's classic series. You can check out the Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection gameplay footage above, thanks to the Capcom Channel YouTube.