Paramount Pictures has handed out new release dates for the long-awaited G.I. Joe 3 and Micronauts, both arriving in 2020, with Dungeons & Dragons hitting theaters in 2021. The fact that the G.I. Joe 3 and Micronauts release dates were announced at the same time is not too surprising, since the studio set up a writers room with Hasbro for both franchises back in November 2015. G.I. Joe 3 will hit theaters on March 27, 2020, while Micronauts will arrive in theaters on October 16, 2020. The studio has also set their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie for release on July 23, 2021.

As of now, none of those movies have any direct competition on those dates, although this G.I. Joe project, which is said to be a millennial reboot, does fall between an untitled Fox/Marvel film and an untitled Pixar movie both set for March 13, 2020, along with Cyborg, an untitled Disney live-action project an an untitled Sony Pictures Animation project on April 3, 2020. As for the Micronauts project, there is only one other project set for October 2020, an untitled Fox/Marvel movie set for October 2 2020. With Dungeons & Dragons, the closest competitor is an untitled Illumination Animation film set for July 2, 2021.

We reported in September that G.I. Joe 3 kept getting delayed because of star Dwayne Johnson's exceedingly busy schedule, which lead director D.J. Caruso to back out of the project and make xXx: The Return of Xander Cage for the studio instead. The filmmaker explained in January that when he was attached to direct, the script he had been developing featured both the Transformers and G.I. Joe worlds "colliding" at the end, but the studio wasn't ready to make that quite yet. Still, the director stated that he believes both worlds will eventually collide on the big screen. There haven't been any concrete updates on this sequel for quite awhile, but perhaps we'll start hearing more soon now that a release date has been handed out.

Micronauts had been in development for quite some time as well, with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick writing a Micronauts script back in 2011. Paramount set up a G.I. Joe and Micronauts writers room in 2015, which would also include Hasbro properties such as Visionaries, M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) and ROM. The writers room was supervised by Transformers writers room leader Akiva Goldsman, with other writers including Ken Nolan, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. No story details have been given for any of these projects, although there have been rumors that G.I. Joe 3 could introduce twins Tomax and Xamot.

As for Dungeons and Dragons, we haven't heard anything on this project for quite some time either, with Ansel Elgort eyed to star back in July 2016. Deadline reports that Paramount slated another untitled Hasbro film for release on October 1, 2021, and there are currently no other movies slated for release on that date. Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) was attached to direct last year, but there is no confirmation as to when production may begin.