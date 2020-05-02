Paramount and Hasbro are developing a new G.I. Joe movie. The project will be a follow up to the upcoming Snake Eyes movie, which is still scheduled to open in theaters this October. At the moment, the new project is untitled, but the studio has hired the writing team of Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse to write the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce the movie along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.

The new G.I. Joe movie will be a reboot and its announcement comes seven years after G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Paramount and Hasbro released G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra before that and both movies, while not critical hits, were able to earn a total of $678 million at the worldwide box office. Fans were left wanting more, but it was clear that the studio was going to take a new approach with the future of the franchise, though it took nearly a decade to get done.

The Snake Eyes movie features Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in the lead role "as the head of an anti-terrorist group." As of this writing, the movie is still supposed to open on October 23rd. Luckily, the production was able to wrap in February, only weeks before the entertainment industry had shut down. It's believed that the post-production process is happening remotely. Paramount has not announced any changes to the release date, though that could change at any moment. On one hand, the big fall movie, which was Venom 2, has been pushed back, which leaves Snake Eyes wide open to take over the box office. However, it is uncertain if people will want to go sit in a movie theater so soon. Theaters across North America have been closed since the middle of March and plan on reopening in July.

With the world's current state of affairs still in full swing, it's unclear when the new G.I. Joe movie will be able to go into production. However, since it's only in the writing stage at the moment, a production won't likely start until sometime next year, with a release date possibly coming in 2022. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming months. At least G.I. Joe fans know that something is in the works with Snake Eyes coming sooner, rather than later.

Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, and Samara Weaving as Scarlett. Additionally, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Steven Allerick, and Peter Mensah have been cast in undisclosed roles. The movie will start up a new era for the big screen franchise which is based on the iconic toys and cartoons from the 1980s. Variety was the first to report on the upcoming G.I. Joe reboot movie.