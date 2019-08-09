Separate from the upcoming movie Snake Eyes, another G.I. Joe spinoff is reportedly in the works from Paramount and Hasbro. Writers Josh Appelbaum and Andrew Nemec, who wrote Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Michael Bay's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, are attached to pen the script. Additionally, the pair are also writing the Tom Clancy-based thriller Rainbow Six for Paramount with Michael B. Jordan producing. As of now, no director or potential cast members have been named, as only Appelbaum and Nemec have been officially announced as a part of the new project.

Full plot details remain to be seen, but the story will apparently feature an ensemble cast of characters. Reportedly, one of the featured characters will be Chuckles, a member of the team known for his undercover and infiltration work. This is notable as Chuckles didn't appear in either of the previous G.I. Joe movies, meaning this will be his big screen debut. According to the report, the character won't be at the center of the story, but that could change as pre-production moves along. Chuckles first debuted as a part of the G.I. Joe toy line in 1987 and in the Marvel Comics series that same year. It's going to be interesting to see which other names will be a part of the spinoff's ensemble.

Based on the success of the action figures and cartoon series, G.I. Joe was first adapted as a live-action movie with 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. It follows American soldiers Duke (Channing Tatum) and Ripcord (Marlon Wayans) joining the G.I. Joe Team after they come under attack by Military Armaments Research Syndicate (M.A.R.S.) troops. After grossing over $300 million at the box office, the sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation was greenlit for a 2013 release. This time, the Joes are framed as traitors by Cobra and must work together to overthrow Cobra Commander and his allies. Now with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a part of the cast, the sequel performed even better at the box office, grossing over $375 million in ticket sales.

In the years since, Paramount sought to continue the success of the franchise in another sequel. Originally, a third installment called G.I. Joe: Ever Vigilant was reported to be released in 2016. After juggling directors and failing to make traction, the project ultimately wound up in development hell, but still has yet to be officially canceled. Last year, the studio began to explore other creative options, announcing the spinoff movie Snake Eyes. With Robert Schwentke directing and Evan Spiliotopoulos writing, the movie was initially given a March 27, 2020 release date before later being moved to October of the same year. Because it will serve as an origin story, Ray Park isn't expected to return to reprise the role of Snake Eyes.

G.I. Joe is due for a return to the big screen, and fans can go ahead and mark their calendars now for the release of Snake Eyes on Oct. 16, 2020. No word yet on when this newly-announced spinoff with Chuckles will be hitting the big screen, but updates should be forthcoming as pre-production moves along. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.